Metro police seeking 4 suspects after merchandise stolen from Louis Vuitton store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are turning to the Nashville community for help identifying four people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in the Mall at Green Hills last month.

The Metro Nashville Police Department previously told News 2 that five people barged into the store on Sept. 14, stole $40,000 worth of merchandise, and assaulted two security officers.

PREVIOUS: Thieves steal $40,000 worth of merchandise from Louis Vuitton store

Even though four of the suspects got away, the fifth — identified by authorities as 43-year-old Michael Parrish — was arrested after being tackled by a guard. He was charged with felony theft and two counts of assault, but was later released from jail on a $25,000 bond, according to officials.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the four individuals photographed above are suspected in other retail thefts around the Nashville area, possibly including one that took place at Nordstrom in Green Hills on Thursday, Oct. 5.

SEE ALSO: Gucci store hit by thieves carrying pepper spray

After reviewing surveillance cameras from the mall complex, law enforcement shared images of two men and two women believed to be involved in the thefts.

If you recognize any of these suspects, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Authorities are offering a cash reward for information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.