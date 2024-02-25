Metro police: Teen in serious condition after being shot at Anacostia Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) was investigating a shooting that happened on board a Green Line train Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. MTPD officers went to the Anacostia Station after special police officers on patrol responded to the shooting on board the train.

MTPD said the victim was most likely a teenager. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

There was no immediate threat to the public, according to MTPD.

