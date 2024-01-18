Metro Public Health Department closed Thursday, Friday due to flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) will be closed Thursday and Friday after “water issues” caused flooding at the Lentz Public Health Center.

MPHD said the water appears to have come from a sprinkler in the main lobby.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) responded to help while Metro General Services is assessing and cleaning up the water damage, according to officials.

“We appreciate the quick response of Nashville Fire and the continued work of Metro General Services”, said Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright. “The extent of the damage remains to be seen. We will work with our clients to reschedule appointments and continue serving the community’s public health needs.”

MPHD said events scheduled to be held in the Centennial Rooms will be canceled through Friday, Jan. 26. Any potential service changed will be communicated once they are identified.

Clinics had been closed all week due to winter weather. Employees able to work from home will do so during the closure, according to officials.

