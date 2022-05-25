Metro school districts upping security after Texas school shooting

Local districts are beefing up their security presences due to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The Gwinnett Police Department expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and said they would partner with the Gwinnett County Public School System to ensure everyone’s safety.

“In response to this tragic event, tomorrow we will be working with our partners at the GCPS School Police Department to conduct extra patrols and provide a high visibility presence at all schools within Gwinnett County,” the department said. “While there are no known threats to any school in Gwinnett, our officers will be on hand for the safety and comfort of our residents.”

Fulton County Public Schools are also providing extra detail for the last two days of the school year.

“For our Fulton families, in the remaining two days of the school year, the Fulton County Police Department, campus security associates, and administrators will be vigilant and aware of the safety concerns our community will have in the wake of this tragedy,” the district wrote via Facebook.

District staff will be on hand for students to talk about their feelings and seek counsel from school administrators, teachers, or trusted adults.

Atlanta Public Schools says they are also enhancing safety measures through the end of the school year on Thursday.

A district spokesperson says there will be additional patrols by APS police and Atlanta police. All exterior doors are going to be locked and movement inside the buildings that is not necessary will be limited. Exterior windows will also be blocked.

City of South Fulton police officers are also providing a higher presence of officers alongside Fulton County Schools Police Department.

The Polk County Police Department says they are working with the Polk County School Police will be increasing their presence at schools in the coming days.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies say they will also be increasing patrols at schools throughout the county on Wednesday.

Multiple state officials have weighed in on the shooting.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he is heartbroken and lifting the Uvalde community up in prayer.

