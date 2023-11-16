Metro Squad to investigate double shooting that killed man at Wendy’s in Platte City

A man was killed and another critically injured in a double shooting shooting in the parking lot to a fast food restaurant in Platte City Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot to Wendy’s at 1400 Platte Falls Road in Platte City. No suspect information has been released.

The Platte City Police Department has requested the Metro Squad, a group of detectives assembled from surrounding law enforcement agencies to aid smaller agencies like Platte City, to assist in the investigation.

Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington Jr. said Thursday morning that any information released will be handled by the Metro Squad.