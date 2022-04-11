Metro Squad investigating double shooting that killed teen, injured another in Mission

Homicide detectives with the Kansas City Metro Squad are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy in a double shooting outside a Mission apartment building Sunday, Police Chief Dan Madden said.

A 13-year-old girl who was also injured in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, Madden said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and attempted homicide, he said. The teens are believed to be from the Missouri side of the Kansas City area.

The Metro Squad, a group of detectives assembled from surrounding law enforcement agencies to aid smaller agencies like Mission, was activated Monday morning to help investigate the shooting that occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Silverwood Apartments in the 5100 bock of Foxridge Drive.

“Especially being a smaller agency, that really helps us because we only have three people in investigations,” Madden said. “With all the different leads and search warrants, subpoenas and all that stuff that goes along with this, it really helps us out.”

Police have yet to develop a motive for the shootings, but are working on several possible ideas, he said. Now that other detectives are involved, police are hoping to ferret out the circumstances that led up to the shootings.

“There’s just a lot going on with this and it could go in any number of directions,” Madden said.

The relationship of the teens is still being determined, but they are not brother and sister, Madden said. They had gone to the apartments to visit a family friend. The mother of one of the teens is believed to have been there as well.

Police did not have any suspect information that they were able to release Monday morning.

“If anybody was in the area last night and saw anything, we would certainly appreciate them getting a hold of us or the TIPS Hotline,” Madden said. “Any little bit can help.”

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

It’s unknown of the person or persons who shot the teens were waiting for the victims. It appears they fled from the area so police do not believe that there’s any further danger to the community.

Homicides are rare in Mission, Madden said. He’s been working for the department for 23 years and this is only the second homicide that the city since he’s been there. The last homicide was in 2012, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime statistics.

“I don’t know what is going on but it seems like we’re just seeing more and more (crimes) around the metro involving younger and younger people,” Madden said. “It’s sad and it’s scary.“