Metro Tactical Response Team convinces Puyallup man to peacefully surrender during stand-off

The Metro Tactical Response Team convinced a man to peacefully surrender after a standoff in Puyallup on Monday.

According to the Puyallup Criminal Investigations Division, police got a report around 4:30 a.m. of a suspicious car in the 2800 block of Forest Park Court North in Puyallup. When officers arrived they found out a 37-year-old man connected to the car had active felony warrants for his arrest for unlawfully possessing a gun and assault. Officers also had information that led them to believe the man went into a house nearby and that he had a gun.

Officers started trying to negotiate his surrender but the man refused to come out, so the Metro Tactical Response Team was called in. Several blocks of Forest Green Boulevard were closed during the negotiations. The Metro TRT was able to get the man to safely surrender around 8 a.m.

Once the scene was secure, Puyallup investigators and the Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce looked into the suspicious cars. One of the cars had altered VIN and another was confirmed stolen from a business in Chehalis. A gun was also found.

All roads were re-opened around 9 a.m. The Puyallup Investigative Services Unit and the Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce are still investigating.



