Metro Transit bus driver fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul’s Highland Park
The driver of a Metro Transit bus fatally struck a pedestrian in St. Paul’s Highland Park early Wednesday, according to Metro Transit police.
Preliminary information showed the bus was heading east on Ford Parkway and hit a man as he crossed in front of it at Macalester Street, said Nikki Muehlhausen, a police spokesperson. It was a Metro A line bus.
Metro Transit police and St. Paul fire responded to the crash, which happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. Despite life-saving attempts, paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, Muehlhausen said.
The bus driver will be placed on administrative leave, which Muehlhausen said is standard procedure.
Metro Transit police’s accident reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
