🌱 The Metro Video “They” Dislike + Silverlake Area Parking Improves

Steve Gregory, who is a correspondent for KFI AM 640 and known for hard-hitting news coverage, released “the video Metro Los Angeles doesn’t want you to see” on Wednesday. Although it only lasts 2.5 minutes, it shows “assault, homicide, burglary, and other violent offenses -- committed in 2019, 2020 and 2021” “aboard Metropolitan Transportation Authority trains” and train platforms. “Violent crimes have jumped on the Metro system 36% this year.” (Fox) Have you noticed that parking in the Silverlake neighborhood has improved? “Just a month ago, many of the spots were taken by Porsches and Ferraris, leaving residents and customers of some businesses with no place to park.” On Wednesday, a new report suggests I-Team coverage may have resulted in the current availability of “open meters and plenty of parking spots on residential streets.” Apparently, residents “had been complaining to city officials for over twenty years, about Hi Tech Automotive, a high-end repair shop that was monopolizing street parking in Silverlake with its customers' Porsches, Ferraris, and Maseratis.” (NBC) On Thursday, L.A.-based Sameday Health settled with City Attorney Mike Feuer for $26 million "over allegations that it faked hundreds of COVID test results" when it couldn't turn them around as quickly as promised. The company allegedly provided “fake COVID test results to more than 500 clients, informing them they were negative when their tests had not been run.” Sameday Health said it corrected the problems and “made significant investments in compliance and systems to ensure that we meet our customers' expectations.” (Fortune) Although “more than 95% of passengers and all the crew members are vaccinated,” a Princess Cruise ship reached orange status for COVID cases. This means that “.3% of passengers or crew tested positive.” What was supposed to be a 15-day Hawaiian cruise ended in the ship’s return to L.A. earlier this week. (ABC) What caused the massive Verizon outage on Wednesday? “Verizon said the problem was caused by a fiber issue in the network that led to call failures.” If you’re a Verizon customer and still have problems, “please restart your device.” (NBC)

From my notebook:

The 2022 Howling Heroes contest winner is Big Rig of Road Dogs Rescue in Southern California! 🐶 Big Rig was the top vote earner out of 136 contestants. (Instagram)

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that if you're a small business impacted by COVID-19, your City is here to help — you may be eligible for up to $15,000 in grants or six months of back rent. (Instagram)

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department , Metro Los Angeles doesn't want you to see how their policies impact your safety. You need Deputies on trains/busses, not ambassadors—arrests/citations, not a Metro Court. (Facebook)

Join the Santa Monica Mountains Proyecto Raíces team to learn about Monarch Butterflies! Organizers will dive into the anatomy of a Monarch, cultural connection with people, their migration story, and ways to aid our winged friends. (Facebook)

Effective April 20, Montebello Bus Lines will continue to strongly encourage the wearing of face coverings, but will no longer require they be worn by riders and bus operators. (Nextdoor)

