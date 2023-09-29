Metrobus driver, mother of 2 shot dead in Upper Marlboro apartment

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Who killed Courtney Blacksher, and why?

Police in Prince George's County are investigating after the mother of two was found shot to death in her apartment Thursday afternoon.

Blacksher's family says she was a kind, single mother, who worked hard as a metro bus driver to provide for her sons: One is in his 20s, and the other son is under 10 years old.

But the 43-year-old's life came to a tragic end sometime before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Police found her body inside her fourth-floor apartment with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

In an exclusive interview, Courtney’s cousin and aunt told FOX 5 she was a loving person.

"She would give you anything ... I'm devastated, actually," said Joyce Gray, Blacksher's cousin.

Her aunt, Alma Cosey, can't seem to understand why this happened to her.

"Why did it happen? Why did they have to take her like this?" she said. "Why do people kill other people? Don't love me that much. That's my statement. If you love me that much, kill yourself."

The case remains under investigation.

The Prince George's County Police Department has not released a name, a person of interest, or a motive in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.