MetroLink passenger shot and killed at Forest Park station in St. Louis

A man was shot and killed during an argument on a MetroLink train in St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Police told KMOV-TV Channel 4 that the shooting took place just after midnight at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station, and that the victim was found dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Bi-State Development operates the MetroLink light-rail system, which also serves the metro-east region of Illinois. The agency released the following statement by President and CEO Taulby Roach to the BND on Sunday:

“Very early this morning (April 17), there was an argument and shooting between two passengers on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station. Sadly, the victim of this senseless act of violence has died.

“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation, so questions should be directed to them. As is standard procedure, video and other relevant evidence is secured and provided to our police partners as we work closely to support their investigation.

“This level of gun violence is shocking, and we are often frustrated on how to prevent such random acts in our community. However, we are hopeful that our resources and assistance with our police partners will solve this case.

“In cooperation with our police partners, Metro Transit has made many improvements to safety and security over the last two and a half years, and we will continue to invest in security and strong police partnerships now and in the future. This random act of violence is truly disappointing, but our transit community is worth fighting for.”

A St. Louis police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a BND request for more information on the shooting.

It comes less than a month after a car crashed into the side of a MetroLink train in Washington Park and burst into flames. The driver, who was critically injured, had driven around crossing gates along the track, according to officials.