MetroLink starting new operating plan today

ST. LOUIS – MetroLink will start a new operating plan starting Monday. It comes after a pilot program launched this October that evaluated the benefits of single-car MetroLink service.

Under the new operating plan, two-car trains will be in service on the red and blue lines, Monday through Friday, until 8:00 p.m. After that, customers will need to board the front train car. On weekends, MetroLink will operate single-car trains all day long.

They’ll only operate on two-car trains if there are large events going on downtown. Bi-state Development CEO Taulby Roach says the changes will balance both “space and security” on trains.

