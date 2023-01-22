Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 20, 2023

Mark DeFazio: Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to MCB's fourth quarter earnings call. On an operating basis, MCB had a record year with adjusted net income of $94.4 million, up from $38.4 million in 2021, and adjusted efficiency ratio of 44.5% versus 48.2% in 2021. Our fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.05% versus 2.59% in the prior year quarter. The commercial bank along with our banking-as-a-service initiatives saw growth along all lines of business contributing to our operating results. While 2022 was a challenging year for our industry, we worked through rising interest rates, increased cost of funds, fierce competition for deposit, a material correction in the digital asset industry and, with that, increased regulatory scrutiny.

Our early intuition that we should pivot away from crypto -- the crypto industry has served us well. Our minimum exposure coming into 2022 allowed us to efficiently replace the deposits we have foregone to-date, along with generate efficient liquidity to sustain loan growth. As we previously announced, we will fully exit the industry in 2023 with minimal impact to earnings and liquidity. We are also very close to bringing closure to ongoing investigation from the DFS and the New York Fed regarding a fintech client MCB banked in 2020. As a result of the investigation, MCB has reserved $35 million toward a joint settlement. MCB's decision to settle was a conscious effort to move forward with the business of MCB and reduce our professional fees to a more normalized run rate.

There were lessons learned here throughout the experience and we have implemented improved oversight of consumer compliance for our banking-as-a-service business. This was an unfortunate situation that occurred during an unprecedented time. On balance, we successfully covered tremendous ground in 2022 and are entering 2023 in a strong position to support our clients with enhanced resilience and strong capital levels. Our operating performance in 2022 continues to demonstrate the strength and sustainability of our business along with the dedication and execution of the MCB's employees and clients. We have effectively managed through the challenging environment are in a good position to support our clients with enhanced resilience and strong capital levels.

Now, for a few financial highlights for 2022. Loans increased $1.1 billion or 30%. Net interest income of $229.2 million was up 46%. Total revenues were up 42% to $255.8 million. Net interest margin improved to 3.49% from 2.77% in '21. And return on tangible common equity from operations remained very strong at 16.6%. And our efficiency ratio improved to 44.5% from 48.3%. I will now turn the call over to Greg Sigrist.

Greg Sigrist: Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. MCB's core business continued to scale as it reported adjusted fourth quarter net income of $27.3 million or diluted EPS of $2.44. Reported net income inclusive of the regulatory settlement was a $7.7 million loss with a $0.71 loss per common share. Turning to key drivers in the quarter. The Commercial Bank posted a strong quarter with net loan growth of $223.2 million or 4.8% on loan originations of $411 million. We saw growth across all loan verticals. Loan yields increased to 5.98% from 5.3% in the prior linked quarter. The credit environment remains benign with no charge-offs in 2022, and non-performing loans effectively at zero. The provision in the quarter was in line with loan growth.

I do want to spend a moment on deposits. We have successfully managed the transition to a leaner, more efficient balance sheet. As certain core deposit clients looking for higher yields have moved into treasuries or other money market investments, we have onboarded efficient, lower cost deposits. This is evidenced in the fourth quarter with outflows from bankruptcy trustees and property managers being offset by strong inflows from retail deposits, up $178 million in the quarter, and fintech banking-as-a-service deposits, which were up $40 million in the quarter. As expected, digital asset related deposits were down in the quarter by $268 million to $494 million at year-end. Of that remaining $494 million deposit balance, $326 million or 6% of total deposits are related to MCB's four active institutional crypto asset related clients, which are subject to wind down in 2023.

To support a more efficient balance sheet, particularly as deposits related to these active crypto clients wind down, we may, at times, utilize FHLB advances for other funding sources in advance of executing on strategic core deposit initiatives. We did have $250 million of FHLB advances and Fed funds purchased at year-end, which in part reflects the strategy, but it's also reflective of the timing of normal client cash flows around year-end. While deposit competition has increased, we remain thoughtful and patient both on pricing of existing deposits as well on execution on funding alternatives. Our pricing discipline is evident in the success we have had in moving our new production loan yields up, raising loan floors and in our net interest margin of 4.05% in the fourth quarter, which is up from 3.85% in the prior linked quarter.

The interest-earning asset yield increased 86 basis points to 5.12% in the quarter. Asset yields benefited from the impact of rising rates on floating rate loans and overnight deposits as well as increasing new production loan yields. Given the extent of rate increases since late September and as a result of our active management, total cost of funds has increased by 72 basis points, but remains at a low 1.17%, which is particularly notable in light of our branch-light model. We have also moved for much more neutral stance from an NII perspective, which will allow stability to the extent rates do continue to rise this year, but we are also well positioned for eventual rate cuts. For our Global Payments business, revenues were up $244,000 in the quarter to $4.3 million.

To give you more color, fintech banking-as-a-service revenues were up $569,000 to $3.1 million, while crypto-related revenues were down $324,000 to $1.2 million in the quarter. We're very pleased to see the continued scaling of our banking-as-a-service revenues. Turning to operating expenses. Compensation and benefits were up modestly in the quarter, reflecting our continued investment in human capital, particularly into risk and infrastructure teams. Legal fees remained elevated by approximately $2.4 million in the quarter and $6.2 million for the full year, with outside counsel engagement focused on the regulatory matter as well as carry over on Voyager's bankruptcy proceedings. We do expect legal fees to moderate back to historic levels during the fourth quarter -- sorry, first quarter.

Despite the elevated legal fees, our adjusted efficiency ratio remained low at 45.1%. The effective tax rate was impacted by the regulatory settlement reserve as well as discrete tax items that came through in the quarter. This includes the impact of vesting date fair values of employee stock-based compensation and refined state apportionment rates. Going forward, we would expect the effective tax rate to be in the range of 31% to 32% excluding discrete items. Our capital levels remained very strong, with all capital ratios significantly above well capitalized levels. I will now turn the call back to our operator for Q&A.

