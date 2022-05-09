Metropolitan Onufriy calls for extraction of Mariupols defenders

Alyona Mazurenko – Monday, 9 May 2022, 20:52

Metropolitan Onufriy, the primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, appealed to President Vladimir Putin of Russia to allow the extraction procedure to be carried out to liberate the Ukrainian soldiers defending Mariupol who are still holding the besieged Azovstal plant.

Source: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate

Quote from Metropolitan Onufriy: "During various wars, the opposing parties have been able to act humanely.

We know that the Russian Federation acted as a mediator on many occasions during the evacuation of encircled combatants in Syria.

In light of this, we hope that as Christians you will agree for the extraction procedure to be carried out to liberate the Ukrainian garrison in Mariupol and will allow all civilians, police officers, border guards, and soldiers who are currently encircled to find safety on Ukrainian-controlled territory or on the territory of third countries.

Many countries consider being able to facilitate this operation an honour. In the name of Christ who has risen, I ask you to choose any of those countries [as a mediator]."

Details: Metropolitan Onufriy asked President Putin to allow everyone – civilians and military – who wish to do so to leave Mariupol.

In his address, Onufriy recalled that one of Putin’s relatives died in the 1942 siege of Leningrad during WWII.

Quote from Onufriy: "Your relatives had known and felt what it was like to be separated from the rest of the country, under relentless bombardment, without food, water, or medicine, when death could find you at any moment: from powerful weapons, from hunger, or from the lack of medical assistance.

This is the state that Mariupol’s defenders and residents are currently in."

