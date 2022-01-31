Metropolitan Police handed 'over 300 photographs' by Sue Gray as they investigate 'partygate' - John Keeble /Getty Images Europe

Scotland Yard detectives investigating 'partygate' allegations are looking at incidents over eight separate dates and are examining more than 300 photographs and 500 documents, it has emerged.

Commander Catherine Roper, who is leading the investigation into illegal gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall, confirmed the material was handed to officers on Friday.

Met officers are currently examining the material in detail before deciding if there were any breaches of the Health Protection Regulations that warrant a fixed penalty notice.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives were investigating allegations of illegal gathering relating to eight dates; 20 May 2020; 18 June 2020; 19 June 2020; 13 November 2020; 17 December 2020; 18 December 2020; 14 January 2021; 16 April 2021.

This appears to refer to the package of "material" uncovered by Sue Gray that was handed over to the Met Police on Friday. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) January 31, 2022

It is not clear how long the investigation will take, but Scotland Yard sources suggested the volume of material meant it would take some time to complete the process.

Ms Roper said: "We had a bundle of material provided to us just Friday which is well over 500 pieces of paper, about a ream and a half, and over 300 photographs.

"We'll be contacting those people that we want to have further information from with a series of questions - that could be via email or it could be by post."

In her report Sue Gray expressed frustration that she had been unable to publish her findings in full.

She wrote: "As a result of the Metropolitan Police’s investigations, and so as not to prejudice the police investigative process, they have told me that it would only be appropriate to make minimal reference to the gatherings on the dates they are investigating.

Story continues

"Unfortunately, this necessarily means that I am extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather."

Anyone accused of having breached the coronavirus regulations is expected to receive a written notification from the Metropolitan Police asking them if they have got a reasonable excuse.

If the excuse is not accepted they will then receive a fixed penalty notice, which they have 28 days to pay.

If they wish to challenge the charge they can refuse to pay the fine and fight the case at magistrates court.

In its most fulsome explanation yet, the Met said the request to hold some information back was necessary to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The statement said: "As part of the investigation it is necessary for us to contact those who attended these events to get their account."

"As a result, the Met has requested that any information identified as part of the Cabinet Office investigation about these events, is not disclosed in detail."

"This request only applies for the duration of our investigation and does not apply to events we are not investigating."

"The reason this request is necessary is that in any investigation officers seek independent accounts from each individual, as free from the influence of others’ recollections as possible."

"Officers would also seek to avoid providing details of their investigation in advance to those they contact, so that individuals are not tempted to shape their accounts according to what is in the public domain."

"This is a standard approach in all investigations to ensure that how people engage with our investigation is not prejudiced, and not a judgement on the individuals who attended these specific events."