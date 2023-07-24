Metropolitan Police inquiry after woman wrongfully arrested for not paying bus fare

A police watchdog has been called in to review the treatment of a woman who was arrested in front of her young son in Croydon

Sadiq Khan has requested an urgent explanation from the Metropolitan Police after a young mother was wrongfully arrested in front of her tearful young son for failing to pay a bus fare.

Video footage shows the woman shouting and struggling as two male officers hold her arms and handcuff her in Croydon, south London, on Jul 21.

She repeatedly asks one of the officers to let go and says “I haven’t done anything wrong”, while a member of the public films what is happening and asks why she is being arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said the incident “was clearly distressing” for the woman and her young child and confirmed it was now being reviewed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He said the boy had been comforted by a Police Community Support Officer throughout the ordeal, but he “regretted any impact [the arrest] may have on him”.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Khan, the Mayor of London, described the video as “distressing”.

He added: “I’ve requested an urgent explanation of what took place, and welcome today’s referral of this incident to the IOPC.”

Wrongly accused

The woman was arrested after wrongly being accused of failing to pay a bus fare, with police saying she had refused to show her pass to a Transport for London (TfL) ticket inspector.

The woman was later de-arrested when it was confirmed that she had paid the fare.

MrTwist said: “It is clear from the video that has been shared online that this incident was distressing for the woman involved and particularly for her child.

“We understand why it has prompted significant public concern and we want to be transparent about our position and the role of our officers.”

Police in Croydon arresting the woman

Onlookers video the incident

A Police Community Support Officer comforts the distressed son of the woman

Police were working with TfL ticket inspectors in Windmill Road, Croydon, and only became involved when customers without a valid ticket refused to provide personal details for a fine to be issued.

Mr Twist added: “[The woman] was spoken to by a TfL inspector, then by a police community support officer (PCSO) and finally by a police officer. She continued to try to walk away and did not provide her ticket for inspection.

“She was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and was handcuffed.

“When officers were able to take her ticket from her so that the TfL inspectors could check it, they were able to confirm it was valid. She was immediately de-arrested and her handcuffs were removed.

“Throughout the incident, the child was comforted by a PCSO who immediately recognised his distress. Anyone seeing how upset he was would be moved by this, and we regret any impact it may have on him.”

Investigation

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has now been called in to review what happened.

Mr Twist continued: “Ticket inspection operations of this nature are difficult. They place police officers in direct confrontation with frustrated members of the public and could escalate what would otherwise be civil matters to a different level.

“This incident raises questions about the extent to which officers are having to intervene in this way when supporting TfL in their operations.”

Mr Twist said an “initial review” of the officers actions had not identified any potential misconduct issues.

Florence Eshalomi, the Labour MP for Vauxhall, said she has contacted Mr Khan about the incident.

Claudia Webbe, a fellow MP, said: “The most disrespected person is the black woman. The most unprotected person is the black woman. The most neglected person is the black woman.

“The Met Police is the boot of the state; they do not care about black people, and black women in particular.”

