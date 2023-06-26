Metropolitan Police name new suspect in Stephen Lawrence murder

Matthew White has been named by Scotland Yard

A new suspect in the murder of Stephen Lawrence has been named for the first time on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said Matthew White first came to the force’s attention as a witness in 1993, the year Mr Lawrence, 18, was fatally stabbed in a racist attack near a bus stop in Eltham, South East London.

He was arrested and interviewed in March 2000 and in December 2013 and a file submitted to prosecutors in May 2005 and October 2014.

White, who died in 2021 at the age of 50, was named by police on Monday following an investigation by the BBC which found officers mishandled key inquiries related to him.

The BBC said it had gathered evidence against White after re-examining the case after 30 years which included tracing witnesses and reviewing police documents.

It said its findings raises questions about Scotland Yard’s 2020 decision to stop investigating the case and implicates other suspects who remain free.

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in 1993

Five men were named as suspects after the murder, but the public inquiry said there were “five or six” attackers.

David Norris and Gary Dobson were given life sentences in 2012, while the other three - Luke Knight and brothers Neil and Jamie Acourt - have not been convicted of the crime.

Duwayne Brooks, a friend of Stephen Lawrence who was with him on the night he was murdered has consistently said there were six attackers.

Initially known as Witness K, White was named publicly for the first time at the trial of David Norris and Gary Dobson in 2011, but only as a witness.

But the BBC uncovered evidence White had told witnesses he was present at the attack, provided a false alibi to police, while police surveillance photographs showed he resembled eyewitness accounts of an unidentified fair-haired attacker.

In response to the BBC investigation, the Met said: “Although two men were convicted of Stephen’s murder in 2012, we know other suspects have not yet been brought to justice.

“Matthew White first came to our attention as a witness in 1993. He was arrested and interviewed in March 2000 and in December 2013 and a file submitted to prosecutors in May 2005 and October 2014.

“On both occasions the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction of White for any offence.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward added: “The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and subsequent inquiries continues to be felt throughout policing.

“Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen.

“On the 30th anniversary of Stephen’s murder, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised for our failings and I repeat that apology today.”

Mr Lawrence’s father Neville said any further inquiries in the wake of the BBC investigation should be carried out by another force. “They must be able to find a decent police force who could investigate,” he told the BBC.

