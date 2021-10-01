Metropolitan Police provide safety tips after former officer sentenced for murder, rape of Sarah Everard

Facing renewed backlash over the rape and murder of Sarah Everard, a young marketing executive lured to her death by a former officer, the Metropolitan Police Department has provided a list of tips for women and citizens concerned for their safety.

Everard was walking to her home in Brixton from a friend’s apartment in Clapham, London when she was first approached by an off-duty Metropolitan cop, Wayne Couzens. Authorities said he kidnapped Everard under the guise of a false arrest the night of March 3, telling her she violated restrictions implemented at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K.

Couzens was arrested a week later and Everard’s remains were discovered in garbage bags on a property near his home the following day. The case sparked widespread criticism and calls for change in a system that is rife with gender-based violence.

On Thursday, the former officer was sentenced to life behind bars, which is very rare in the United Kingdom and reserved for especially serious crimes. New details about how Couzens abused his post as a police officer to trick Everard into willingly getting into his vehicle were also shared amid his hearing this week, again fueling fear and frustration initially sparked by the 33-year-old’s slaying.

“The majority of Metropolitan Police officers patrol and conduct their duty in uniform in the company of other police officers,” Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police Nick Ephgrave said in a press conference after the sentencing.

In a follow-up statement, the Met urged anyone approached by a plain clothes officer to “seek further reassurance of that officer’s identity and intentions,” by asking “some very searching questions.”

A few of those include: “Where are your colleagues? Where have you come from? Why are you here?”

Concerned citizens should also attempt to verify the answers, authorities said, like “if they have a radio ask to hear the voice of the operator, even ask to speak through the radio to the operator to say who you are and for them to verify you are with a genuine officer, acting legitimately.”

“If after all of that you feel in real and imminent danger and you do not believe the officer is who they say they are, for whatever reason, then I would say you must seek assistance — shouting out to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or if you are in the position to do so calling 999,” police concluded.

Activists took to Twitter to blast the statement released by authorities.

“The statement from the Met, and this advice in particular shows a fundamental lack of insight into the issue of women’s safety with the police,” the Women’s Equality Party said. “It doesn’t even recognize the huge power imbalance between a police officer and someone they are arresting.”