MetroResidences launches Residential Rentals, rolling out over 1,000 apartments for long-term leases

New property inventory enables tenants in Singapore and Japan to search for their ideal home in popular neighbourhoods

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroResidences today announced the launch of Residential Rentals - a new category of property inventory for long-term leases in Singapore and Japan. Complementing the serviced apartment listings offered on its platform, Residential Rentals features recently constructed residential buildings with an array of apartments available for annual leases.

Quality apartments from over 280 residential buildings in prime districts across Singapore and Tokyo, Japan, are available for long-term rental on the MetroResidences platform.
Launching with 15 major districts in Singapore and Tokyo, Residential Rentals addresses the accommodation needs of individuals and families looking for affordable yet high-quality apartments in the cities' popular neighbourhoods. Locations include Tanjong Pagar and Redhill in Singapore; Azabu Juban and Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. Over 1,000 units from 280 residential buildings are available to lease.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing global travel to a halt, majority of our accommodation enquiries have shifted from business travellers booking mid-term stays, to expats and local residents looking for long-term rental options," says Lester Kang, Co-Founder, MetroResidences. "Residential Rentals is created to meet the shift in our consumer profiles and we aim to grow this inventory to 15,000 units by the end of 2021."

Apartments are available in partially-furnished or unfurnished condition, with sizes ranging from studio to 5-bedrooms units. Residential Rentals is a major step to digitise the traditional property leasing model by simplifying the apartment leasing experience. Tapping on the stay-home economy, the platform offers detailed information of every property, including neighbourhood descriptions, floor plans and unit photos to allow users to perform most of the leasing tasks online.

"MetroResidences recognises the importance of keeping up with the changing market demands. The introduction of Residential Rentals in Singapore and Japan strengthens our value proposition as a holistic accommodation provider as we progressively expand our operations and product offerings to the tenant network," says James Chua, Co-Founder, MetroResidences.

For more information on property listings, visit
https://www.metroresidences.com/sg/apartment-rental for Singapore properties;
https://www.metroresidences.com/jp-en/apartment-rental for Japan properties.

About MetroResidences

MetroResidences is Asia Pacific's leading residential and hospitality platform dedicated to simplifying leasing through its property management and listing service. With a vision to redefine city-living for the current generation, MetroResidences offers a variety of accommodation types, allowing every individual to find a home of exceptional value. As of 2020, the platform offers more than 4,000 property listings for lease comprising residential apartments, serviced apartments, hotels and everything else in-between. The company was incorporated in 2015, headquartered in Singapore and operates out of Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Australia.

SOURCE MetroResidences

