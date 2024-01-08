Metrowest communities dig out after first snowstorm of 2024

FRAMINGHAM — The season's first snowstorm last weekend had emergency workers running from call to call, with the effects of the inclement weather continuing Monday as several schools altered their schedules.

After nearly a foot of snow fell throughout MetroWest on Sunday, the Hudson, Northborough, Southborough and Westborough schools all had a two-hour delays on Monday, while all Marlborough public schools were closed altogether.

The snowfall also led to several power outages, crashes and fallen tree limbs. Sudbury police spokesman Lt. John Perodeau said since Sunday morning, they had more than 30 calls about wires down and more than 50 calls about trees and branches in the roadways.

This home at 13 Tartufi Circle in Framingham was damaged during last weekend's snowstorm after a tree had fallen onto the house, Jan. 8, 2024. The tree has since been removed.

Where are there still power outages?

Embedded content: https://data.metrowestdailynews.com/national-power-outage-map-tracker/area/middlesex-county-massachusetts/25017/?embed=yes

"We are still getting these calls," Perodeau said late Monday morning.

In Southborough, the Police and Fire departments responded to about a dozen reports of trees down, as well as several disabled vehicles and several crashes.

"(There were) all sorts of trees and wires down, cars off the road," Police Chief Ryan Newell said.

Tree falls on Framingham house; no one injured

In Framingham, the Police and Fire departments responded to more than a dozen reports of trees and wires down.

One incident involved a large tree that fell on a home at 13 Tartufi Circle at about 1:13 p.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said in a Facebook post that a resident was briefly trapped inside the home, but that the Fire Department was able to help. The resident was not injured.

PHOTOS: Sunny start to Monday morning after first snow storm of the year, Jan. 8, 2024

Dutcher said the homeowner would likely be able to remain in the home. A call to the resident went unanswered.

In Ashland, police received seven complaints about cars illegally parked and hindering plows, Police Chief Cara Rossi said. Police also responded to four snow-related crashes and four other cars that went off the road.

There were also 27 calls for downed trees or wires, several of which were blocking streets, Rossi said.

Out of practice?: AAA Northeast offers several winter driving tips

In Milford, which received about 10 inches of snow, Police Chief Robert Tusino said the town got off relatively lucky with a few minor calls.

"There was nothing major and we're getting ready to lift the parking ban," he said Monday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Power outages, fallen trees: Communities repair snowstorm damage