MetroWest Drug Task Force arrested Framingham man. What they say he was dealing

FRAMINGHAM — A local man was ordered held on $25,000 bail after he was charged last week with selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in several MetroWest communities.

The MetroWest Drug Task Force, comprised of officers from Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough and Natick, arrested Anthony C. Samuel-Smith, 25, at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to the Framingham police, the task force began an investigation recently after some "street encounters" in Ashland and Marlborough. According to a press release, the task force identified people traveling between Ashland Marlborough, selling both crack and fentanyl, which they purchased in Framingham. There was also "constant foot traffic" in downtown Framingham, authorities said.

The MetroWest Drug Task Force said it seized crack, fentanyl and cash last week from a home on Hollis Street in Framingham.

What police found with a search warrant

On Thursday, police served a warrant at 394 Hollis St. There, the task force is alleged to have found 155 grams of crack cocaine and 85 grams of fentanyl, which is a highly potent, lab-made opioid. They also found more than $3,000 in cash.

Among the fentanyl was 5 grams of what is known as "blue fentanyl," which is fentanyl made into a blue pill to look like a less-potent prescription pill.

Police have charged Samuel-Smith with trafficking in fentanyl of more than 36 grams and trafficking in cocaine of more than 100 grams.

During his arraignment Friday in Framingham District Court, Samuel-Smith was ordered held on $25,000. According to the Framingham District Court Clerk's Office, the name of Samuel-Smith's attorney was not listed.

He is due back in court on Oct. 12 for a probable cause hearing.

