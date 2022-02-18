The MetroWest Drug Task Force makes what it calls 'a significant bust'

FRAMINGHAM — A monthlong investigation has led to a Framingham man facing drug charges in what police say is a “significant” bust.

The MetroWest Drug Task Force, comprised of officers from Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough and Natick, arrested Christian Cabrera, 23, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Friday.

The task force began investigating Cabrera about a month ago after receiving information that he may be involved in selling narcotics, Mickens said. On Thursday, the task force obtained search warrants for Cabrera’s car and his apartment on Fountain Street.

That afternoon, police pulled over Cabrera on Dudley Road and officers found a small amount of cocaine as well as 9 mm handgun, Mickens said. Cabrera has a gun permit, but the weapon was improperly stored in the car, she said.

The MetroWest Drug Task Force said it seized cocaine, fentanyl, thousands of dollars in cash and several guns from a Framingham man's home and car on Thursday.

Officers then searched Cabrera’s home, where they found a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl pills, more than $58,000 in cash in a safe, a second 9 mm handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, Mickens said.

In all, officers said they found 230 grams of cocaine (a little more than half a pound) and a quarter of an ounce of fentanyl, Mickens said.

“I’d say this is a pretty significant bust,” she said.

Police seized Cabrera’s Mercedes and the cash, as well as the guns.

Police charged Cabrera with trafficking in cocaine; distribution of cocaine; possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute; improper storage of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cabrera was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. Results were not immediately available.

