Mets earn lopsided Game 2 win, get split with Yanks

Rookie Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run before an out was recorded in the first inning, and the New York Mets defeated the New York Yankees 10-4 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium to get a split of a day-night doubleheader.

The Mets rebounded from dropping the opener 12-5 by never trailing, and they won for the fifth time in their past seven games. They are 13-9 since manager Mickey Callaway was given a vote of confidence by first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen on May 20.

The Mets opened the game with a double by Jeff McNeil and a single by J.D. Davis. On the 11th pitch of the night from James Paxton (3-3), Alonso hammered a 2-2 fastball into the visiting bullpen beyond the left-center-field fence.

It was Alonso's 22nd homer in his 66th game. Alonso is four shy of matching the Mets' rookie home run record set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

Michael Conforto, Wilson Ramos and Adeiny Hechavarria produced RBI singles in a three-run third that knocked out Paxton.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth following a fielding error by Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela. Carlos Gomez added a solo drive in the fifth.

Amed Rosario capped the Mets' scoring with an RBI double in the ninth.

The Yankees lost for the sixth time in nine games.

They scored their first three runs in the third on an RBI single by Gleyber Torres and run-scoring groundouts by Clint Frazier and Urshela. Brett Gardner homered in the ninth, marking the 15th straight game with a homer for the Yankees.

Jason Vargas (3-3) pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits to win for the first time in eight career decisions against the Yankees. Six days after throwing a five-hit shutout on 117 pitches against San Francisco, the soft-tossing left-hander struck out three, walked two and threw none of his 93 pitches over 87 mph.

Vargas retired his final eight batters after a pair of one-out singles in the fourth by Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu.

Paxton endured his worst start as a Yankee, getting tagged for six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media