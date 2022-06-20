Mets recall Dom Smith from Triple-A after 3-week stint

New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) gestures to fans as he is greeted by first base coach Wayne Kirby (54) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE SEINER
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seth Lugo
    Seth Lugo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old's three-week stint in the minor leagues.

New York called up Smith and put right-hander Seth Lugo on the paternity list Monday prior to a game against the Miami Marlins. The move comes as Major League Baseball began enforcing a rule limiting teams to 13 pitchers that has been delayed several times.

Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run in 101 plate appearances this season. He hit .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but he hasn't been the same player in the majors since.

The 2013 first-round pick batted .266 with two homers and a .785 OPS in 15 games at Triple-A.

Mets left-hander David Peterson is expected to join Lugo on the paternity list soon. Peterson started Monday's game against Miami, but New York had contingency plans in place in case his wife, Alex, went into labor.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York Mets, Miami Marlins announce Monday afternoon starting lineups

    Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87) will start for Miami, while David Peterson (3-1, 3.60) will go for New York.

  • Giants remain focus of much trade speculation

    Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report breaks down four different trades the New York Giants could be a part of this summer.

  • Red Sox promote infield prospect Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester

    The Red Sox on Monday promoted infield prospect Jeter Downs to the major-league club from Triple-A Worcester.

  • 10 Stocks That Have Grabbed Stanley Druckenmiller’s Attention in 2022

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Have Grabbed Stanley Druckenmiller’s Attention in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Have Grabbed Stanley Druckenmiller’s Attention in 2022. Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE:TECK), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), and Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) are three energy stocks that have […]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Photographed Holding Hands On His Movie Set

    Jennifer Lopez stopped by to visit her fiancé Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie, and the newly engaged couple walked hand-in-hand around the location.

  • Trey Lance, Charvarius Ward among top 10 most important 49ers players in 2022

    Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan list the top 10 most important players for the 49ers in 2022.

  • 'Jeen-yuhs' chronicles the rise — and troubles — of Kanye West

    Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah turned a camera on Kanye for more than 20 years. They captured his hyperfocused path to stardom from his early days to icon status, and the highs and lows along the way.

  • Five major cities on pace to pass steep 2021 homicide totals halfway through 2022

    Some of the largest cities in the US are on pace to pass their high homicide rates from 2021, with five major cities seeing increases in homicides halfway through 2022.

  • Thousands of acres burned in NJ forest fire

    Firefighters in New Jersey are battling what officials say could turn out to be the largest fire in the state in 15 years. They say natural causes have been ruled out. (June 20)

  • Padres star Machado sprains left ankle in tumble at 1st base

    San Diego Padres star Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble at first base trying to beat out a grounder Sunday against Colorado. Machado exited the game and the Padres said X-rays were negative. Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning.

  • Violent crash caught on camera in Elizabeth, NJ

    Surveillance video captured a wild scene in New Jersey Saturday night after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into an SUV with two babies in the back, flipping that vehicle over.

  • Phillies trade for Daniel Robertson, Twins utility infielder

    The Phillies, thin on infielders as injuries have mounted, traded for a utilityman with big-league experience. By Corey Seidman

  • Amy's story: After escaping domestic violence, sportswriter's ex-wife speaks out to help others

    Amy Kaufman, ex-wife of sportswriter Jonah Keri, shares her story of domestic violence. She hopes it will help others better understand victims.

  • Bryce Harper's blister is infected, status for Tuesday uncertain

    Bryce Harper has had many blisters on his hands over the years, but never one like this.

  • Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as US Open champion

    A playoff was looming Sunday in the U.S. Open, just like it always does at The Country Club, when Matt Fitzpatrick sized up his shot from a bunker left of the 18th fairway. On a back nine filled with clutch moments, Fitzpatrick delivered the biggest of them all. Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron that started around the steep lip — a “squeezy fade,” he called it — carried the front bunker and settled 18 feet away, setting up a par for a 2-under 68 that made the Englishman a major champion for his first professional win in America.

  • Pitcher who began career with Kansas City A’s and finished with Royals dies at age 86

    “He was a good pitcher and one of the nicest guys in baseball.”

  • The Best Utility Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Dividend stocks are the all-weather tires of the stock market. Study after study reinforces the idea that dividend stocks outperform non-payers by a wide margin, with a recent survey by JPMorgan Chase finding stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, versus just 1.6% for non-dividend-paying stocks. American States Water was founded in the notable year of 1929, meaning it's gone through the Great Depression, a world war, numerous recessions, and many other catastrophes.

  • Hoskins' pinch-hit in 10th, Phils top Nats; 15 W in 17 games

    Pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday for their 15th win in 17 games. The Phillies are a season-high five games over .500 and 14-2 since firing former manager Joe Girardi on June 3. “Get to .500, now you’re looking at (going five games over),” Philadelphia interim manager Rob Thomson said.

  • After EU blessing, Ukraine vows to prevail

    STORY: After a blessing for its EU ambitions and a pledge of unwavering support from Britain, Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow.This comes as the country battles Russian assaults in the eastern city of Lysychansk , and multiple locations come under shell and missile attacks.In a video released Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen paying another visit to troops on the front lines of Ukraine's war against Russia - this time in the southern city of Mykolaiv.The president took pictures and penned badges on the sleeve of army personnel, in what appeared to be an underground shelter.The president's office nor Zelenskiy himself would specify when the visit took place.JOHNSON: "When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it’s very important to show that we're with them for the long haul and we're giving them that strategic resilience that they need."The release of the Zelenskiy video comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to meet with the Ukrainian President in Kyiv.Johnson stressed the need to keep supporting the country after nearly four months of war.JOHNSON: “It would be a catastrophe if Putin won, it would be a catastrophe if he was able to secure the land bridge, the cities in the south that he has, to hold the Donbas, that's what he wants,”Meanwhile, EU leaders are expected at a summit next week to grant Ukraine candidate status following Friday's recommendation from the bloc's executive, putting Kyiv on course to realize an aspiration seen as out of reach before the invasion, even if actual membership could take years.

  • Memphis football gets commitment from offensive lineman BJ Williams

    BJ Williams (6-4, 270 pounds) is the third offensive lineman to commit to Memphis in the Tigers' 2023 class