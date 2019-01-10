Should Metso Corporation (HEL:METSO) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Metso Corporation (HEL:METSO) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.2%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Metso should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does Metso fare?

Metso has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 88%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 60% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.6%. However, EPS should increase to €1.68, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Not only have dividend payouts from Metso fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Metso produces a yield of 4.2%, which is high for Machinery stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Metso is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three key aspects you should further research:

