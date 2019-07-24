Will Metso Corporation's (HEL:METSO) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

Based on Metso Corporation's (HEL:METSO) earnings update in March 2019, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 22% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -12%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €230m, we should see this rise to €282m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Metso

What can we expect from Metso in the longer term?

The view from 15 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

HLSE:METSO Past and Future Earnings, July 24th 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 8.5% based on the most recent earnings level of €230m to the final forecast of €323m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €2.3 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.53. Margins are currently sitting at 7.2%, which is expected to expand to 7.8% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Metso, I've put together three important aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Metso worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Metso is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Metso? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.