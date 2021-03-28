Meuser supports prosecution of Capitol rioters

Michael P. Buffer, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read
Mar. 28—U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser supports the prosecution of the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"It seems like they're on it. They arrested people. They have the video. People certainly should be arrested for trespassing if it's unlawful entry, and anybody who created any damage or violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Meuser, R-9, Dallas, said Friday.

Prosecutors have charged more than 400 people in connection with the riot. Trump falsely claimed Thursday that his supporters posed "zero threat" when storming the Capitol and "were hugging and kissing the police and the guards."

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the Trump mob attack, and more than 100 officers were injured trying to stop the rioters from entering the Capitol.

"That situation was wrong. I condemn it," Meuser said. "Some people perhaps got innocently caught in the mix. Others were there to create mayhem. We have to denounce any form of violence or hostile rioting whether it's on the streets of Philadelphia as we saw over the summer and certainly in the state capitol. I have nothing good to say to what occurred on Jan. 6 as they entered the Capitol."

Federal agents this week charged former Old Forge School Director Frank J. Scavo with entering the Capitol illegally during the riot. The FBI charged him with four misdemeanors: knowingly entering or remaining in the Capitol without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Two weeks ago, a federal grand jury indicted Annie Howell, a Swoyersville woman, for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The FBI charged her with trespassing, disorderly conduct, violent entry, obstruction of Congress and picketing in the Capitol.

Contact the writer:

mbuffer@citizensvoice.com 570-821-2073, @cvmikebuffer

