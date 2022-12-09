Mewah International Inc. (SGX:MV4) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 55%, while individual investors hold 23%

If you want to know who really controls Mewah International Inc. (SGX:MV4), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mewah International.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mewah International?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Mewah International's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mewah International. Our data shows that Eighteen Tenth Nineteen Forty Four Inc is the largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. The TC-Stonegate Company is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Seng Cheo holds about 8.9% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 50% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Mewah International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mewah International Inc.. Insiders have a S$100m stake in this S$458m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Mewah International. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 55%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Mewah International has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

