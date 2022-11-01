MEXC lists CHANGE token for trading in the Innovation Zone

Sofia, Bulgaria --News Direct-- ChangeX

Global centralized exchange MEXC has listed the multi-chain CHANGE token for trading in its Innovation Zone. MEXC made the CHANGE/USDT trading pair available to its 10+ million user base at 12:00 UTC on Monday, October 31. On MEXC, CHANGE trades on the HydraChain blockchain.

The MEXC listing comes in light of significant new features making their way to Changex - the CeDeFi project behind the token. The app now offers fiat-crypto purchases thanks to the integration of Ramp Network’s on-ramp technology, which enables an easy-to-use interface for bank transfer and debit/credit card crypto transactions. Changex has also enabled ERC20 token swaps, allowing users to acquire any token on the Ethereum network in the app via swapping.

“MEXC listing CHANGE is a great first step for the project in terms of CEX partnerships and serves as proof of Changex’s potential and integrity”, said CEO Nick Iliev, commenting on the listing. “MEXC is one of the most well-known exchanges in the world and, being there, CHANGE will be exposed to a much wider user base, not to mention that users will have access to tools like margin and spot trading, as well as various payment options to acquire CHANGE. It’s going to make a huge difference in terms of accessibility and exposure.” Mr. Iliev added.

Before the MEXC listing, the options to buy CHANGE included in-app swaps via several trading pairs in the app, and trading on the UniSwap and HydraDEX decentralized exchanges. As Changex strives to offer an uncomplicated crypto and DeFi experience even to non-native crypto users, the MEXC listing presents another option to acquire CHANGE on easier terms.

Changex’s recent integration of Ramp Network’s fiat-to-crypto interface also serves this purpose, simplifying how tokens can be acquired. With the added functionality of ERC20 token swaps in the app, users can now swap to any ERC20 token much more easily and without knowledge of DEX’s, by using a simple swap function instead.

“It’s what we strive to achieve in the long run. We want to provide all users with a simple interface into Web3’s vibrant ecosystem, and ease of access to assets is paramount, because not everyone knows what slippage, DEX or liquidity mining is. Yet we want to offer our DeFi services to any interested party. For this to happen, it has to be simplified to the core, i.e. an intricate and sophisticated backend with a very accessible interface where users can benefit from the best of DeFi, banking, and crypto.” concludes Mr. Iliev.

Next in line for the CeDeFi project is the launch of banking services in the app, which will offer users SEPA IBANs for easy fiat/crypto functionality and access to traditional banking in the non-custodial DeFi wallet. The first months of 2023 will also see the start of the issuance of the Changex crypto debit cards, which will enable mobile fiat and crypto spending in all places that accept card payments.

About ChangeX

ChangeX is a hybrid personal finance mobile app which fuses crypto, DeFi, and banking into a single package. Users can access multi-chain crypto and an array of DeFi investing tools, including first-ever Leveraged Staking, while benefiting from traditional fiat banking, thanks to personal IBANs and SEPA functionality. The ChangeX Crypto Debit Card completes the offering, allowing users to spend crypto and fiat anywhere, and thus experience true financial freedom.

The Team

ChangeX founders Nick Iliev and Gary Guerassimov have a rich history in developing successful crypto and fintech products, among them xChange.bg - Bulgaria’s leading crypto exchange. HydraChain and LockTrip co-founders Nikola Alexandrov and Hristo Tenchev are also on board, each bringing seven years of blockchain experience to the project. The project’s CTO Martin Kuvandzhiev is one of the core developers at Bitcoin Gold - a hard fork of the source Bitcoin code, which brought decentralization back to retail traders and made mining via common GPUs possible again.

The Advisers

ChangeX’s advisory board features industry experts from some of the biggest names in crypto, DeFi, and finance. SoftBank Vision Fund’s Neil Cunha-Gomes, whose crypto investments include Consensys and Elliptic, has been working alongside seasoned experts Dimiter Gurdjilov and Stefan Ivanov in outlining the company’s strategy and vision. Dimiter Gurdjilov has more than 15 years of investment banking, private equity and business development experience from Merrilll Lynch, JPMorgan, George Soros’ Bedminster Capital, NBGI Private Equity, and Challenger Capital Management. Stefan Ivanov has 25+ years of experience at Citibank, Banque Paribas, and Challenger Capital Management, and has also served as the CEO of Citibank in Bulgaria.

