Mexican agency bars candidate accused of rape from running

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, women protest against ruling party politician Felix Salgado during a visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez in Iguala, Mexico. The elections agency withdrew the ballot registration for Salgado who was nominated to run for governor despite accusations of rape against him, the National Electoral Institute announced late Thursday, March 25, saying he failed to report the money he spent during the primary process. Mexico will hold state and federal mid-term elections on June 6. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s elections agency has withdrawn ballot registration for a candidate who was nominated despite accusations of rape against him.

The National Electoral Institute said late Thursday that governorship candidate Félix Salgado had failed to report the money he spent during the primary process, and that his candidacy would no longer be officially recognized.

Mexico will hold state and federal mid-term elections on June 6.

Salgado won the ruling Morena party’s nomination for the governorship of the southern state of Guerrero this month, despite protests by women’s rights activists.

He has not personally addressed the accusations, though his lawyer has denied them.

Salgado vowed Friday to fight the decision in court, calling it “rude and arbitrary,” but did not say whether he had reported all spending as required by Mexico’s election laws.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party said Salgado had been chosen as candidate by party members in a poll despite nationwide protests over the fact two women accused him of rape.

López Obrador was stung by protests against his administration over his refusal to break with Salgado. The president said the issue should be left up to voters in Guerrero, and claims it is being brought up by his foes, “the conservatives.”

Salgado has not been charged; the statute of limitations ran out on one case and the other is still being investigated.

Salgado, who goes by the nickname Toro, or “Bull,” is a former federal legislator and mayor of Acapulco who has been been known for questionable behavior in the past. He was filmed scuffling with police in Mexico City in 2000.

Former Guerrero state prosecutor Xavier Olea told The Associated Press that the current governor of Guerrero, Hector Astudillo, ordered him in 2017 not to investigate one of the rape accusations against Salgado, though Astudillo has denied that.

Recommended Stories

  • Schoolboy, 11, raises £275,000 by sleeping in tent for a year

    Max Woosey began camping in his garden on March 27 last year and has slept outdoors every single night since.

  • U.S. wages psychologicial war on Moscow - Russian defense adviser

    The United States and other Western countries are waging a psychological war on Russia to try to undermine President Vladimir Putin and state institutions, an adviser to Russia's defence minister said. The aide, Andrei Ilnitsky, also said in comments widely reported by Russian media that Washington also wanted to alter how Russians think in a "war...for people's minds". Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he believes Putin is a killer who deserves to be hit with sanctions for meddling in U.S. politics, charges the Kremlin denies.

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • The California woman accused of attacking a 14-year-old Black boy in a viral video is now being sued by the family

    Miya Ponsetto, who was dubbed 'SoHo Karen' after she was accused of attacking a Black child in a viral video, is now being sued by the boy's family.

  • Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico

    Mexican prosecutors said Wednesday they remain unsure about whether the supposed Russian coronavirus vaccines seized in Mexico last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said the Mexican government's medical safety commission still hasn’t said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the Russian vaccine’s distributor said they were not real Sputnik V vaccines.

  • How Dan Gilbert Became A $50B Man

    Detroit billionaire Dan Gilbert is investing $500 million over the next 10 years in revitalizing Detroit's neighborhoods. With a net worth of roughly $47 billion, Gilbert is one of the 30 wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes. Investors and sports fans likely know Gilbert as the owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the co-founder of mortgage giant Quicken Loans. Gilbert is far from an overnight success. Here’s a look back at how Gilbert became the $50 billion-dollar-man trying to rejuvenate the city of Detroit. Related Link: Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert Commits 0M To Detroit Neighborhoods, Starts With Property Tax Debt Relief Rock Financial: Gilbert was born in Detroit in 1962. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State and his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School. While in college, Gilbert also obtained a real estate agent’s license and worked for his parent’s real estate business. In 1985, at the age of 23, Gilbert founded Rock Financial along with his younger brother Gary. The mortgage lending company was a tremendous success, but its business really caught fire when the company embraced the internet in the late 1990s and became the fastest-growing direct mortgage lender in the world. In 2000, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) acquired Rock Financial for $532 million and renamed it Quicken Loans. After the dot-com bubble burst, Gilbert led a small group of private investors in buying back Quicken from Intuit for $64 million in 2002. See also: Best Investment Apps Gilbert's Other Ventures: In March 2005, Gilbert became the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He received national media attention in 2010 when he published an open letter to Cavs fans criticizing former Cavs superstar LeBron James for the high-profile manner in which James announced he was leaving the team to sign with the Miami Heat (they later reconciled and won an NBA championship in 2016). In 2007, Gilbert and the city of Detroit announced Quicken would be moving its headquarters to downtown Detroit, creating about 1,700 new jobs in the city. In 2009, Gilbert launched Rock Gaming via his Rock Ventures holding company. From 2006 to 2020, Rock Gaming, which was later renamed Jack Entertainment, owned and operated several casinos, including the Horseshoe Casino in Cleveland and the Greektown Casino in Detroit. In 2020, Gilbert sold his majority stake in Jack to the company’s management. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. In August 2020, Quicken Loans went public under the name Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). The company priced at an IPO valuation of around $36 billion. Today, Rocket’s market capitalization stands at around $43.8 billion, and Gilbert controls about 79% of the company’s shares. Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert at the Thursday announcement of a $500-million philanthropic effort in Detroit. Photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The Insurance Industry's Digital Future Is Set To Explode — In A Good Way© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room

    The Bucks County woman who was found dead inside a South Beach Miami hotel room is being remembered as a "shining light

  • Mexican inventors make nose-only mask

    This is a 'nose-only mask'Researchers in Mexico designed it to be worn under a normal face mask They say the masks protect you while eating and drinkingLocator: City, Mexico

  • Player ratings, Three things we learned from US U-23s loss to Mexico

    The United States U-23 men emerge from the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying group stage one win from the desired outcome despite three substandard games.

  • Cash bail largely revoked in California

    Civil rights advocates have said cash bail biases the justice system against poor people

  • NGOs: Venezuela military, Colombia rebels continue fighting

    Clashes that began over the weekend between Venezuela’s military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations’ shared border have continued, prompting more Venezuelans to seek refuge in a nearby Colombian community, international monitoring groups said Thursday. Colombian officials said more than 3,900 people have now moved from Venezuela to northeast Colombia, about 800 more than Wednesday. “It was reported that families continue to flee across the border in search of safety as the violence in the area has not completely stopped,” said Dominika Arseniuk, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Colombia.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Legislator being investigated for Weinstein backdrop on Zoom

    A Maine legislator who appeared for Zoom meetings twice with a background that made a joking reference to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by the Legislature’s human resources department. The investigation will focus on whether state Rep. Bruce Bickford, a Republican from Auburn, violated the Legislature's harassment policy, Jenna Howard, spokesperson for Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, said Thursday.

  • Female teacher spared jail after sleeping with a 16-year-old pupil while his parents were at work

    A female teacher who had sex with a teenage pupil has been spared jail after a judge criticised the "inexcusable" three year delay in bringing the case to court. Shannon Parsons, 33, admitted sleeping with the 16-year-old schoolboy at his family home while his parents were at work in 2018. The pair had been exchanging "flirty and sexual" messages, as well as intimate photographs of each other, for several months. But the mother of one, who was described as "well-respected and highly regarded" by her colleagues, waited until he turned 16 before having intercourse with him. The incident came to light after the parents of another pupil at the state secondary school in Gravesham, Kent, raised the alarm when pupils began gossiping about the relationship. Following her arrest, Parsons, from Welling, south east London, told police she did not love the boy and her interest in him had been "purely sexual'. Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court, Parsons sobbed in the dock as the judge, Philip Statman, gave her a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years. The judge said he did not feel an immediate custodial sentence was necessary after taking into account her previous good character, genuine remorse and the impact of custody on her young daughter. But the judge was also critical of delays in the proceedings, which meant it took over two years for Parsons to be charged, despite the fact she had given a full confession following her arrest in 2018. It was revealed that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had been forced to repeatedly chase up Kent Police to complete the case file. Judge Statman said the delay was "inexcusable and completely unacceptable", adding that it had created "a very real difficulty" in deciding the appropriate punishment. Judge Statman said: "You were the adult, he was the student, you were in your 30s, he was 16, and you had a responsibility pursuant to your profession to behave in an appropriate manner towards him. "You failed to comply with that which was required of you. It was one thing to have an interest in the education of a student and help a student to do his very best. "But you crossed the important boundary and you fractured the relationship between student and teacher. "The abuse of that position of trust highlights just how serious this type of criminality is." The court heard that Parsons had been working at the school for three years when the incident occurred in 2018. The boy told police they had initially begun messaging one another about school matters but the conversations had soon turned into flirting. They later exchanged sexual photographs of one another and had arranged to meet for sex. The court heard the intercourse - which was a one off - took place one afternoon at his home while his parents were at work. Prosecutor Vivian Walters said: "They had started kissing and then had sex. He was 16. He said that after they had had sex he felt awkward. He didn't talk to her and ignored her on Instagram. "She tried to talk to him on exam results day....but he said he couldn't be bothered. He also said he told a couple of mates (what had happened) which was how it got spread around. "He said it affected him quite badly because 'everyone was talking about it'." Parsons was arrested, immediately confessed, and resigned from her job. She told police the boy was 15 when they first began communicating on her phone and via social media. Ms Walters said: "She said she knew that wasn't allowed. At some stage he said he was attracted to her. She said she knew she should have ended it and she knew it was wrong." The prosecutor went on: "She said she wasn't in love with him, it was purely sexual and she never thought of him as a child. "She agreed it was not okay to do what she did but felt he wanted it to happen." Although interviewed by police, the court was told the boy did not want to provide a victim personal statement. His father said while his son had experienced some bullying, his general behaviour had not been "negatively affected". Simon Connolly, defending, said Parsons had admitted her guilt "unreservedly" and made no attempt to either avoid responsibility or blame others. She was also said to be suffering from mental health issues at the time and has since been diagnosed with what is known as a stress-related adjustment disorder. "It was a single incident, there was no attempt to repeat it and was followed immediately by regret," Mr Connolly told the court. As part of her sentence, Parsons must undertake 40 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years and must sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years. She will also be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults. The court heard that although she still lives with her daughter's father, their relationship was coming to an end at the time of the offence.

  • Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee

    As an increasing number of migrants flee humanitarian crises in Central America, makeshift encampments are growing along Mexico's border with the United States, where the migrants ultimately hope to gain asylum. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, are living in a collection of tents at the base of an international bridge in Tijuana, according to Mexico's national human rights commission. Over 200 more migrants are camping out in the plaza in Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, the commission said.

  • Biden on North Korea: 'There will be responses if they choose to escalate'

    President Biden was asked at his press conference about recent North Korean rocket launches that were widely viewed as a test of his administration.

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

    EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU. "We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a video-conference summit of the European Union's leaders.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs