Mexican army, police regain control of Juárez prison after New Year's Day riot

Mexican soldiers and state police were deployed Sunday after a riot erupted on morning of New Year's Day at the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez.

Juárez news outlets reported that more than a dozen inmates and guards were killed; but, the Chihuahua state attorney general's office did not immediately confirm the rumored deaths nor rumors that two dozen inmates had escaped.

Police in riot gear respond to a riot at the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez on Aug. 11, 2022. A riot erupted at the same prison on the morning of New Year's Day 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

State police officers and Mexican army and National Guard troops had regained control of the prison before noon and an investigation continues, authorities said.

In August, a gang-related brawl at the same prison spread into a tidal wave of violence, known as "Black Thursday," that flooded the streets of Juárez, leaving 11 dead amid "narcoterrorism," including seemingly random shootings in public, gas stations set ablaze and blocked streets. The bloodshed caused schools and businesses to close early due to safety concerns. Gangs often work for drug cartels inside Mexican prisons.

Archives:Authorities arrest suspects after prison riot sparks rash of homicides, terror in Juárez

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Juárez prison riot erupts on New Year's Day at Cereso No. 3