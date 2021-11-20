Mexican authorities find more than 400 migrants in trailers

FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ
·3 min read

COATZACOALCOS, México (AP) — Mexican authorities discovered more than 400 migrants transiting the country in the back of two semi-trailers Friday, not far from where two migrant caravans were more visibly, and slowly, making their way north.

The migrants were held by authorities in a walled yard until federal immigration agents could retrieve them.

“There were more than 400,” said Tonatiuh Hernández Sarmiento, of the Veracruz Human Rights Commission, after visiting the migrants. “Some were very dirty, covered in mud, I imagine because of the conditions of the containers ... the overcrowding. I imagine that because of the heat they were really wet.”

There were children, pregnant women and ill people among them, he said.

While the caravans of hundreds of migrants walking by day together up highways draw more attention, the clandestine flow of migrants who pay smugglers for direct trips to the U.S. border continue.

The leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada discussed immigration during meetings in Washington Thursday at the North America Leaders’ Summit. Their statements after the meetings were positive and optimistic, but light on details.

The three countries agreed to increase the paths for legal migration, for example with more visas for temporary workers. They also pledged to expand access to protective status for migrants and to address the causes that lead them to migrate, but did not offer hard numbers or timelines.

“It wasn’t something substantial, I see it as stagnant, there aren’t advances,” said Alejandra Macías, director of the nongovernmental organization Asylum Access Mexico.

Maureen Meyer, vice president for Latin American Affairs at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights organization, said that their reaffirming of migrants’ and asylum seekers’ rights is positive, “but actions on the ground, particularly in Mexico and at the U.S.-Mexico border, continue to violate the rights of migrants, deny them access to protection, and allow crimes and human rights abuses to occur with impunity.”

The migrant caravan currently in Veracruz is the first to advance so far in the past two years, because since 2019, security forces have stopped and dissolved the caravans.

This time, the Mexican government used the offer of humanitarian visas to diminish the caravan’s numbers as it slowly moved north, but some have remained suspicious and continued walking. Some migrants who received the documents have reported being swept up by authorities in the north and returned to Tapachula near the Guatemala border.

That’s why Abel Louigens of Haiti decied to join the caravan that left Tapachula Thursday with some 2,000 other migrants.

“They give you a paper, but only for Tapachula,” he said. “You can’t travel all over Mexico, you can’t catch a bus to look for work, but in Chiapas there’s no work.” He said he would settle wherever he could find work in Mexico and only enter the U.S. legally. “I can’t risk them sending me back to my country.”

__

AP writer María Verza in Mexico City and Raul Vera in Huixtla, Mexico contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Priti Patel plans Greek-style clampdown on migrants

    Priti Patel is planning a Greek-style crackdown on migrants, with new restrictions on asylum seekers amid an escalating European crisis.

  • Surge in School Disruptions and Closures Hits More than 700 Districts

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Big Surge […]

  • 63 migrants who arrived in the Keys said they were at sea for three weeks from Haiti

    A rickety wooden sailboat that washed up in the Upper Florida Keys ferrying at least 63 Haitian migrants came directly from Haiti, some of the migrants told U.S. immigration authorities.

  • U.S. to remove "squaw" from hundreds of federal lands place names

    The Biden administration will remove the word “squaw” from place names on federal land as part of an effort to reckon with the nation's racist past, the Department of Interior said on Friday. The word, a term for Indigenous women that Native Americans find offensive, is used in more than 650 place names on federal lands, according to the Department. Several states, including Maine, Minnesota and Montana, have already banned the use of the term in place names.

  • Mexico to deploy national guard to Cancun following shootings in tourist area

    Mexico will deploy national guard troops to a popular tourist area near Cancun following a series of shootings, including one earlier this month that sent beachgoers running for their lives into nearby hotels.

  • Texas uses shipping containers to create ‘steel wall’ next to bridge in Eagle Pass

    The governor described it as a “steel wall” designed to protect communities and property owners.

  • Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

    Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterren

  • 3 million workers are missing amid the labor shortage, and 2 million of them are immigrants who never came to the US because of Trump-era policies

    Trump-era immigration policies are making the labor shortage worse, as Insider estimates about 2 million more working adults should be in the US.

  • Europe’s COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated

    This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries.

  • Yazidi family abandons EU dream, reluctantly returns to Iraq

    Khari Hasan Kalo peered out of the window of the repatriation flight as it touched down in northern Iraq. It's a place he and his family had hoped never to see again after they left for Belarus two months ago, driven by dreams of a new life in Europe. Kalo, 35, had begged for loans and spent his savings on the ill-fated journey to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, the first stop on a journey to the West.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex may have to dial down her campaigning after cold calls anger US senators

    The Duchess of Sussex’s campaign for paid parental leave in America has hit a speedbump after her personal calls to US senators angered the politicians.

  • Reported abduction of California teenager that prompted Amber Alert was a prank: police

    Santa Rosa police said the 15-year-old girl had been forced into a minivan and possibly taken to the Los Angeles area, 400 miles south. Her boyfriend and his friends reportedly decided to abduct her as a joke.

  • Protesters corner Portland police into garage

    Around 150 protesters started small fires in Oregon's capital but were quickly dispersed, according to an eyewitness, who said no tear gas or rubber bullets were fired.Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.The divisive trial and decision re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self-defense in the United States. The verdict was greeted with outrage by many on the political left and celebrated by gun-rights supporters.

  • Teen girl found safe after kidnapping in Santa Rosa

    Santa Rosa police are now calling the alleged abduction of a Vallejo teen at a gas station a prank. Investigators say after speaking with the teen it was determined that it was not a case of child abduction. An Amber Alert was previously issued.

  • Is the Bible relevant to your life? Maybe not

    It is no longer necessary to fit the Bible into our lives; it has become the story of our lives.

  • Being gender critical does not mean you are transphobic, admits Stonewall boss

    Stonewall’s chief executive has conceded that it is possible to believe gender cannot be changed without being transphobic.

  • Jordan Poole says Warriors' veterans preparing him for playoffs

    Jordan Poole and the Warriors have a long-term vision for this season.

  • Japan Looking to Pay at Least Half Setup Costs of Chip Fabs

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is looking to stump up around half the setup costs of semiconductor factories built in the country and attract U.S. manufacturers as it looks to shore up its chip supplies, according to senior Japanese officials.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big

  • Austria infuriates many with full lockdown as Germany warns it may follow suit

    Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown, it said on Friday as neighbouring Germany warned it may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths. A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe's largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, warning that vaccinations alone will not cut case numbers.

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially official

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed they're very much dating this week after they were photographed holding hands.