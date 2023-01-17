Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'

The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over.

Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de La Rosa Anaya was the official that issued the initial warrants in Robinson’s case.

Telemundo Charlotte translated the press conference for their news partner, WSOC.

According to the outlet, De la Rosa Anaya said, “There is no impunity in this case. Everything is under investigation.”

He added he has asked for the extradition of the person responsible for the Charlotte native’s murder. The name of the accused was not included in the press conference.

Attorney De la Rosa Anaya communicated that his office is currently working with U.S. authorities to determine if others involved should also face charges. He stated his office is asking for interviews with the other individuals.

He said, “It is important to obtain the court order with regard to whoever is responsible for this, but also if there were any accomplices.”

The outlet reports that the FBI also has Robinson’s case under active investigation. However, red tape associated with jurisdiction could cause a lack of information and developments.

The Mexican authorities called for the extradition of the suspect on Nov. 28.

This was after investigators reviewed the footage of the viral fight showing what led up to Robinson’s death.

During that initial statement, the Attorney General stated, “The death did not result from a quarrel. He added that, instead, it was a result of “direct aggression that this person made.”

Channel 9 added insight from a former federal prosecutor stating that a U.S. Attorney’s office can’t unilaterally charge a U.S. citizen if they kill another U.S. citizen in a foreign country.

The source added the charge must be approved by “the main Department of Justice in consultation with the Secretary of State.”

Attorney De La Rosa Anaya concluded his statement by claiming an immigration alert has been requested. This alert will notify authorities if the suspect enters or exits the country.

Blavity previously reported that Robinson’s family recently celebrated her 26th birthday on Jan. 12.

The family invited Robinson’s close friends to gather at her gravesite and release balloons to honor the young woman’s life.

Robinson’s mother, Salamandra, told The Charlotte Observer, “She’s smiling down on us. We have good days and bad days, but we’re out here to celebrate.”