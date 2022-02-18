🌱 Mexican Avocado Ban + Dog Attack Investigation

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and milder. High: 64 Low: 43.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Dallas:

Dallas restaurants are preparing to have avocado shortages after recent US ban on Mexican avocado imports. This ban could push prices on avocados along with related foods to platinum levels, and the fruit will become very hard to find. The ban came into action after American inspectors were threatened by criminal cartels. Many distributors are already warning restaurants of possible shortages. (CBS Dallas) Dallas Police and Dallas Animal Services are investigating Thursday's dog attack on a 6-year-old boy in far North Dallas. The attack took place at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road, just off the President George Bush Turnpike.Dallas Police report that as the boy was getting off the school bus, the dog's owner failed to control the dog from her apartment, which resulted in the dog getting out and attacking the child. (CBS Dallas) The Dallas Arboretum invites you to celebrate Presidents' Day weekend with the new 2022 Dallas Blooms' "Birds In Paradise". With temperatures reaching the 60s, 70s and even 80s, this weekend, the “Birds in Paradise” will come alive beginning today! There will also be a variety of activities to see like bird talks, bird flight shows, demonstrations and much more until Sunday, April 10. Reservations are required, and you can pick your date and time slot online. (mysweetcharity.com)

Today in Dallas:

Family Magic & Comedy For All Ages with Mike Williams (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:



The SPCA of Texas has graciously received a grant of $75,000 from PetSmart Charities , and will be using it to help prepare more homeless pets in North Texas for adoption. (Facebook)

Dave Forehand spoke with Food & Wine Festival Chef Chair Sharon Van Meter and co-chairs Natalie Dossett and Caroline Gehan about this year's Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Fest!⁠ Tickets are available for purchase here! (Instagram)

The Junior League of Dallas will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year! Join them on Saturday, April 23 at the Hilton Anatole for the Centennial Gala. Purchase your tickets here or become a sponsor today! (Instagram)

Estate Planning Seminar 2/22 & 2/24 (February 22)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

