Mexico border closing: Trump and US face logistical nightmare if he follows through with threats

WASHINGTON – In the chaotic hours after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, U.S. officials took an extraordinary step that would be considered only a handful of times in the decades that followed: They sealed the U.S.-Mexico border.

As a newly sworn in President Lyndon Johnson departed Dallas for Washington, thousands of Americans and Mexicans were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic at border crossings near El Paso, according to news reports at the time. Hours later, U.S. citizens were permitted to cross from Juarez back into Texas.

The decades-old episode underscores the immense logistical and legal challenges President Donald Trump would face if he follows through on a threat to "close the border" with Mexico, experts said. The move could disrupt more than $1.5 billion in goods and hundreds of thousands of people who cross the border legally every day.

"We'd be shooting ourselves in the foot by closing the border," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a Cornell University law professor who specializes in immigration. "It’s like stopping funding for cancer research on the theory that we'll get fewer cancers."

Trump has a wide range of options available to him, such as removing inspectors from ports to slow traffic, increasing inspections and sealing the border entirely. Any of those actions could have a major impact on wait times at the border for everything from U.S.-made products to students heading to Mexico for their spring break.

Nov. 22, 1963: The border was closed as El Pasoans learned of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

But Trump, who is set to visit the border Friday, is also hemmed in by competing laws and the potential economic impact of closing the border, which White House aides have acknowledged would be sizable. Several administration officials said the White House was considering less dramatic measures than a complete closure.

"Congress must get together and immediately eliminate the loopholes at the Border!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "If no action, Border, or large sections of Border, will close. This is a National Emergency!"

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. on March 28, 2019.

Slowing border traffic

Customs and Border Protection officials have already begun removing inspectors from some ports of entry to help with processing migrants. The administration justifies those transfers by pointing to the influx of Central American families claiming asylum. The port workers are required to help screen those new arrivals.

But the redistribution of border agents is already having an impact, according to an administration official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary data. Vehicles entering the United States at Brownsville, Texas, on Monday waited about three hours, twice the normal peak wait time, the official said.

About 150 trucks, meanwhile, were backed up on Monday, waiting at an inspection facility near San Diego, the official said.

Those delays alone may be intended to send a message to Mexican officials, immigration experts said, that the country must do more to stem the flow of Central Americans crossing its own southern border. Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said this week that he would "act with prudence" regarding Trump's threats.

"There’s two audiences here, one of them is Mexico – to get some more cooperation – and the other one is Congress," said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a group that advocates for lower levels of legal and illegal immigration. "You just wonder at what point will Congress take seriously at all this border situation."