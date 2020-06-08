Mexican cartels are stockpiling drugs and money amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The COVID-19 pandemic is making meth more expensive in much of the U.S.

Travel restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border crossings and abroad have made it harder for cartels to move drugs and drug profits without detection, according to agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

"There’s been stockpiling of drugs and money on both sides of the Southwest border, and money laundering activity has decreased,” said J. Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the DEA's Louisville Field Division.

“People, in general, aren’t moving; stuff isn’t moving," he said. "Cartels function best when they can kind of move undercover, move with the legitimate commerce.”

Travel restrictions to and from China have also slowed the importation of precursor chemicals, which cartels use to make meth and fentanyl. Cartels, in turn, have slowed the amount of meth sent to America.

To lessen the financial blow, cartels have inflated the price of drugs, especially meth, according to drug agents across the country.

“About half of our field divisions are reporting price increases at the retail level of meth and increases for fentanyl" across the country, said Scott, who directs agents and intelligence analysts in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“There’s less of it out there, they’re gonna charge more."

'Every arm of cartels are having to adjust'

In Los Angeles, a major hub for Mexican cartels, meth prices have doubled. At the end of last year, a trafficker could buy a pound at wholesale from a cartel associate for $900. But then prices began to rise, climbing to $1,800 to $2,000 per pound, said Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the DEA's Los Angeles Field Division.

The street-level price of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, called "ice," have increased in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, said Vic Brown, executive director of Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces. State lockdowns and the recommended reduction of travel have slowed drug trafficking along interstate corridors as well, he said.

“With methamphetamine, we’re seeing prices have gone up across the state of New Mexico,” said Will Glaspy, head of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces in the Southwest Border New Mexico Region.

In the DEA New England Field Division —which also includes Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island and New Hampshire — investigators noticed slight price increases for fentanyl and cocaine at the end of May, but no increase for meth in their region, said division spokesman Timothy Desmond. The virus hasn't hampered drug sales, he said.

The coronavirus also has impacted Mexican cartels' global business.

The cartels have struggled to get drugs in and money out of Australia, said Kevin Merkel, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Australia attaché. This is now the most sought-after illicit drug market with users willing to pay a much higher price for top-quality Mexican meth than American buyers.

"As businesses are having to adjust, every arm of cartels are having to adjust," Merkel said.

Meth prices started to climb in Australia in May and have doubled in some areas, the drug agent said. A kilo of meth used to cost between $90,000 to $130,000 but is now garnering up to $200,000, he said. Cocaine, harder to get during the pandemic, followed a similar spike. With dealers paying more, they're passing that additional cost to users.