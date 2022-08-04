Mexican central bank seen pushing up key rate to record level: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the building of Mexico's Central Bank (Banco de Mexico) in downtown Mexico City
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is expected to hike the benchmark interest rate to a new historic level of 8.5% next week, hoping to contain rising inflation while the economy shows better-than-expected growth, a Reuters poll revealed on Thursday.

All 13 analysts polled expect Banxico, as the central bank is known, to hike its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point when the monetary authority announces its decision next week.

This would be Banxico's second 75-basis-point hike this year, and mirrors the most recent policy decision taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"As the United States continues to raise rates, we are going to see similar behavior from the Bank of Mexico," said Ignacio Saralegui, a regional senior investment strategist at asset manager Vanguard.

Unlike the United States, however, the Mexican economy expanded between April and June for the third consecutive quarter, exceeding expectations.

Banxico has increased the key rate by a total of 375 basis over the course of its last nine monetary policy meetings as it struggles keep rising consumer prices within its 3% target.

Inflation hit 8.16% year-on-year in the first half of July, its highest level since the beginning of 2001.

The key interest rate is expected to reach 9.5% by the end of the year, according to the Reuters poll, indicating softer monetary tightening over the last three remaining meetings this year.

Banxico will publish its monetary policy decision on Aug. 11 at 1:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT)

(Reporting by Noé Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Edited by Ana Isabel Martinez and Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Stock Sinks After Fiscal-Year Forecast Is Slashed

    The company cuts its fiscal-year earnings per share guidance by 25 cents because of foreign-exchange headwinds.

  • F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season

    American Logan Sargeant getting FP1 shot; Hamilton, Bottas support other series.

  • Pound slumps as Bank of England warns UK to fall into recession this year

    Sterling edged higher against the US greenback to $1.215, while it was also 0.14% up against the euro.

  • 10-year Treasury yield slides below 2.70% after BOE rate hike, recession warning

    Treasury yields move lower Thursday as investors weigh jobs data and react to an outsize rate hike --- and recession warning --- from the Bank of England.

  • Eli Lilly Slashes Profit Outlook After 'Significantly' Missing Second-Quarter Forecasts

    Eli Lilly slashed its 2022 earnings outlook Thursday after "significantly" missing forecasts, leading LLY stock to crumble.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • MercadoLibre Jumps After Results Show ‘Profitable Growth’

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer and fintech provider MercadoLibre Inc. is reaping the rewards of its investment across the region over the past years, posting record revenue and better-than-expected profits even as the region’s economies cool down. Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeNet sales in t

  • Haiti landowners struggle to sell properties because potential buyers are fleeing the country

    Haitian landowners who plan to leave the country to escape violence and economic stagnation are struggling to sell their homes and lands. The reason: Potential buyers are fleeing, too.

  • Stocks Waver on Fedspeak, Disappointing Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks wavered on Thursday after a fresh batch of corporate earnings missed estimates amid a backdrop of aggressive interest-rate hikes by global central banks. The US yield curve remained inverted as recession fears persisted.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe S&P 500 fluctuated throughout th

  • Meet the Doomsayers: Five Who Say US Economy Will Keep Shrinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Only a minority of economists correctly predicted that the US economy would contract last quarter. The number who expect it to keep shrinking in the current period is even smaller. Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeGross domestic product declined for a second straight quarter in the April-June perio

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Weighs Private Loans as Retailer Burns Though Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is considering tapping the private credit market to boost liquidity as the struggling retailer burns through its cash. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeCompany management consulted with direct lenders about a potential new asset-based credit line, according to people with knowledge of the talks

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.