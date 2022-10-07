Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

FERNANDA PESCE
·3 min read

TEPOZTLAN, Mexico (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday.

The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply imposed their religion and government system after the 1521 defeat of the Aztec empire.

But the few Spanish priests sent to Mexico were faced with the monumental task of converting hundreds of thousands of Indigenous people in a short period of time. That may have forced them to take Indigenous preferences into account in order to complete their task.

This week, the National Institute of Anthropology and History announced that Indigenous symbols like a feather headdress, an axe and a shield have been found under layers of lime plaster at open-air chapels in a convent in the town of Tepoztlan, just south of Mexico City.

Restoration experts were cleaning and stabilizing large, one-yard (meter) diameter painted red circles on the walls. Those kind of circles can be seen elsewhere in the convent, filled with Christian imagery.

But in the open-air chapels they were paired with the same circles bearing Indigenous motifs. The meaning of the pre-Hispanic symbols are still being studied and may refer to Tepoztécatl or some other Indigenous god.

Historical restorer Frida Mateos González, who works for the institute, said it was significant that the paintings found on two walls of the outdoor chapels showed the letter “M” representing the Virgin Mary. On the walls opposite, at the same size and the same height, was a circle with the pre-Hispanic symbols.

“Something is going on there that suggests a negotiation at the same level, ‘What have we agreed on?’” Mateos González said. “It speak of a space where negotiations and agreements were made.”

Indigenous peoples in Mexico were accustomed to holding religious ceremonies in the open air, not in enclosed spaces like churches. To attract them, the priests built open-air chapels: a small arched vestibule for officiating Mass facing a large open patio surrounded by the four walls of the church patio.

The paintings found this week were in three smaller structures known as “Posing Chapels,” built in the four corners of the open patio. Often found in conjunction with open chapels, the “posing chapels” held statues of saints used to mark processions and teach converts. A stone baptismal font and a stone cross stood in the church courtyard.

While many people have long believed Indigenous people were somehow afraid of entering the heavy roofed spaces of churches, Mateos González said the open-air chapels may have been a reflection simply of the priests' desire to work as quickly as possible at converting the native population.

Open-air spaces, perhaps with a few rustic thatched enclosures, were quicker to build than churches that often required decades to complete.

“It speaks of an urgent need to start using the space while the church was being built,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Nandita Das, Sameer Nair on Busan Selection ‘Zwigato’: ‘The Struggle Between Man and Algorithms’

    After its world premiere in Toronto, Nandita Das’ “Zwigato” has its Asian premiere in Busan’s A Window on Asian Cinema strand. An acclaimed actor with credits including “Fire,” “Kannathil Muthamittal” and “Kamli,” Das made her directorial debut with “Firaaq” (2008), which debuted at Toronto. Her next film as director, “Manto” (2018), bowed at Cannes. “Zwigato,” […]

  • Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada. Clouthier, a scion of a powerful political family who became economy minister early last year, said she had first told President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador she intended to quit not long after the energy disagreement threatened to become costly for Mexico. The United States requested dispute settlement talks with Mexico over energy on July 20.

  • Bosses need to accept that employees choose what the future of work looks like

    Great leaders don't micromanage how their top people get their best work done–pandemic or not, says Anne Chow.

  • Pope Francis to canonize ‘father of migrants’ a saint

    Pope Francis plans to canonize a bishop known for advocating for migrants as a saint on Sunday, multiple news outlets reported. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who served as a bishop for the city of Piacenza in northern Italy for almost 30 years in the late 1800s, supported migrants’ rights during a period that saw significant migration…

  • These Halloween Squishmallows are scarily cute

    Check out the best Halloween-themed Squishmallows available online for some creepy cuteness this Halloween.

  • Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW

    Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking with detectives on the case — they are sad Nelson is no longer here, but they are happy to see progress has been made in the case.

  • 7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

    Some of the first things retirees need to do when they retire include applying for Social Security benefits, checking in on their investment accounts and updating estate plans. On the flip side of the...

  • Mexico's economy secretary resigns

    Tatiana Clouthier has resigned as Mexico’s secretary of the economy, underlining President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s persistent difficulties in maintaining links with the business community. Clouthier resigned Thursday in an emotional speech in which her voice broke as she thanked the president, but in which she gave no specific reason for her departure. López Obrador plans to turn over the National Guard — originally proposed as a civilian-controlled federal force — to the army.

  • Woman charged with murder after killing man in vacant house, police say

    A Memphis woman is behind bars after leaving a man dead inside of a vacant home, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • These Sweet and Savory Puff Pastry Recipes Look Super Expensive But Are Actually Budget-Friendly

    Frozen puff pastry is a spectacular ingredient to use in puff pastry recipes ranging from appetizers to desserts—and everything in between. It's an ingredient commonly used by chefs who buy prepared puff pastry for use in restaurants and catering. And for the home cook, it's a no-brainer to utilize ...

  • Column: Newsom wants to tax oil companies for soaring gas prices. It'll be a bumpy road for motorists no matter what

    As California prices surged in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed that he wanted to retaliate against oil moguls by imposing a windfall profits tax and returning the money to drivers.

  • Herschel Walker Says Paying for Abortion Is ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed Of’

    ScreenshotAs the story about Herschel Walker paying for a former girlfriend’s abortion gets harder and harder to deny, the Georgia Senate candidate’s denials are getting more and more absurd.After The Daily Beast reported Wednesday night that the anonymous woman who says Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 is also the mother of one of his children, Walker appeared on The Hugh Hewitt Show, where the conservative radio host tried to help him clean up some of the lingering details about the bombsh

  • Latin America’s left raises pressure on Venezuela’s Guaido at OAS summit

    LIMA (Reuters) -A bloc of leftist Latin American nations ramped up pressure against Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday at a diplomatic summit, although they failed to pass a motion to discuss ousting his representation from the organization. Guaido has claimed to be Venezuela's rightful president since 2019 and the Organization of American States, which is hosting its General Assembly in Lima, has recognized him. But Guaido has never actually held power, and the country remains led by socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

  • Exotic reptiles are escaping across South Carolina. Wildlife officials worry about threats

    Pet owners are being encouraged to act responsibly so exotic reptiles and amphibians won’t get into the wilds of South Carolina and upset the balance of nature.

  • Possible migrant vessel grounded in Vero Beach investigated by customs, border agents

    The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a possible migrant vessel landed in Vero Beach, but because it was found empty, it's a border patrol matter

  • Health-Care Workers Are Swamped Again, This Time With Angry Calls From Podcast Listeners

    (Bloomberg) -- In January, the staff of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was flooded with tens of thousands of angry phone calls, all with the same concern. Calling in from as far away as Australia, the people were worried that an unvaccinated Covid-19 patient was getting a lower level of care, and wanted to ensure he would be transferred elsewhere. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: M

  • There are early signs that the bear market is going into hibernation

    MARKETWATCH OPTIONS TRADER The stock market had two strong rally days this week. That was mostly because of the massive oversold condition that existed, and it was aided by news from Europe that central banks were easing off on the increase in interest rates.

  • Majority of voters favor gasoline-car phaseout. But all-electric goal faces tough opposition

    Voters weigh in on electric vehicles, diablo canyon and related issues.

  • Factbox-Baltic Pipe gas calms European nerves over Russian shortfall

    The Baltic Pipe project began sending gas to Poland at the start of this month, days after explosions damaged the Nord Stream network and eliminated the biggest Russian supply route to Europe. Below is a summary of facts around the pipeline's launch on Oct. 1, which marks the beginning of Europe's peak demand winter heating season. It also enables gas to flow to Denmark from Poland.

  • A weak jobs report could excite investors. But the Federal Reserve has its eye on only one thing.

    The financial markets have been spooked by the aggressiveness of the Federal Reserve, particularly about its focus on the potential for enduring economic pain and rising unemployment. Let’s look at what that plan is and what it will take to change the Fed’s path. The Fed’s language has changed more than its policy has.