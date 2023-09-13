Mexican Congress shown ‘non-human’ corpses in UFO hearing

A pair of alien “bodies” were displayed in Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday as part of the country’s first hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan brought the specimens to Mexico City, claiming that they were recovered in Peru in 2017. He said carbon dating shows that they are between 700 and 1,800 years old.

“This is the first time extraterrestrial life is presented in such a form, and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that any scientific institution can investigate it,” Maussan said.

The small figures resemble the Hollywood alien E.T., with an elongated neck, skinny appendages and three fingers on each hand.

Maussan has made similar alien claims before, with previous “bodies” debunked as the mummified remains of children in 2015.

The hearing was to discuss the Aerial Space Protection Law, which would be the world’s first national law to acknowledge life outside our planet if it passes.

Retired U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves also spoke at the hearing. Graves has been a mainstay at recent hearings on UAPs in the U.S. Congress, advocating for the government to take the phenomena seriously and be more transparent.

He claims to have seen UAPs while serving as a Navy pilot.

“We believe that UAP represent an urgent priority for both aerospace safety and scientific inquiry,” he said Tuesday, according to CBS News. “Our focus is on improving public education of UAP, breaking stigma and working towards better transparency and disclosure.”

The U.S. focus on UAPs is being led by a bipartisan group of House members concerned about government transparency. The group has requested a select committee with subpoena power to question military leaders who they claim have not answered their questions adequately.

“We’re running into a lot of roadblocks there, and that’s the problem with this whole thing. It just creates more and more conspiracy theories because our federal government is so arrogant and so bloated, and they’ll just run out the clock,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said at a The Hill event last month.

At the end of August, the Department of Defense launched a site to track and collect reports of UAPs.

