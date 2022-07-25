Mexican crypto exchange Bitso reaches more than 1 million users in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Representations of Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen over Brazilian Real notes in this illustration picture
·2 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has hit the one million users mark in Brazil about a year after it launched in the country, according to the company's Brazil chief.

"We beat 1 million users in Brazil earlier than expected, and our transaction volumes grew by 66% in June from May," Thales Freitas told Reuters in an interview.

He did not provide detailed figures, but said that July readings have already exceeded the previous month despite the recent downturn seen across most major crypto currencies.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Mexico, Bitso raised $250 million in a funding round in May 2021, which valued the platform at $2.2 billion ahead of its debut in Brazil.

Freitas, a former executive at Citi and HSBC, took over in Bitso's second largest market, Brazil, three months ago with the mission of leading the company through an increasingly adverse scenario of intense asset volatility and higher interest rates.

To overcome these hurdles, Bitso has boosted its incentive program, offering returns of up to 15% per year in stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to traditional assets such as the U.S. dollar.

"Brazilian investors love fixed income, and stablecoins are a good way to diversify," Freitas said.

Bitso is currently awaiting central bank approval of its application for a payment institution license in Brazil, where it currently operates in partnership with lenders Banco Genial and Starkbank.

The so-called "crypto winter" has led some foreign companies to collapse in the wake of a sharp devaluation of digital currencies.

Nonetheless, Bitso now faces fresh competition on its home turf after SoftBank-backed Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin announced last week it was planning on entering the Mexican market

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public

    Brin has moved to dump his stakes in Elon Musk's companies after the Tesla CEO reportedly had a brief affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Should You Buy I-Bonds Now?

    I-Bonds look like a calm port in a raging financial storm, but is it really worth it to buy them now?

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Econom

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Devon Energy's (DVN) second-quarter earnings is expected to have gained owing to stable production volumes from its multi-basin assets and recovery in commodity prices.

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.

  • Suze Orman Warns It's the Little Things That Could Drain Your Savings -- Like These

    It's hardly a secret that inflation rates have been soaring since the start of the year. As such, it's not a wonder that many consumers are being forced to dip into their savings accounts in order to make ends meet.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...