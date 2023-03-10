Mexican Drug Cartel Apologizes In Letter For Kidnapping 4 Americans, 2 Of Whom Were Killed

The Mexican drug cartel believed responsible for abducting Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard and Eric Williams has penned a letter regarding the crime and apologized.

The Associated Press reports that in the letter, the gang allegedly spoke out against the violent act and they took action to hold those within the gang involved accountable.

The letter, which was written by the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel, includes an apology to residents of Matamoros, the city where the Lee, Brown, Woodard and Williams were taken to. They also extended apologies to the Mexican woman who died in the shootout, the victims and their families.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter says.

Later, it notes that the individuals involved in the incident went against the cartel’s rules, specifically one that asks members to respect “the life and well-being of the innocent.”

As Blavity previous reported, the search for the foursome ended earlier this week, when Mexican authorities found the group of tourists. Brown and Woodard were found dead, Williams injured, and McGee unharmed. According to CNN, Williams and McGee were rushed back to the U.S. to receive medical attention.

Woodard and Brown’s bodies, which are currently in Mexico, are expected to be returned to the U.S. Thursday, CNN reports. They will most likely taken to a funeral home in Brownsville, Texas.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday morning, but Mexican authorities have yet to announce a cause of death. U.S. officials say second autopsies will be done when when the bodies are back in the country.

What happened to Lee, Brown, Woodard and Williams is all too common in Mexico.

According to CNN, the “epidemic” of abductions is rising, and as of now, more than 100,000 visitors have disappeared. Their families have been left to wonder what happened to their loved one.