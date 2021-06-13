Mexican drug lord's daughter sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating Kingpin Act: DOJ

The daughter of alleged Mexican cartel boss Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka "El Mencho," was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, a 34-year-old dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty in March to violating the Kingpin Act, which prohibits Americans from having financial dealings with companies that aid narcotics traffickers.

Gonzalez was arrested in 2020 when she traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the trial of her brother Ruben, aka "El Menchito," who is facing drug and weapons charges. She has been in jail for the past 15 months.

The six businesses – which include a tequila brand, sushi restaurant, and advertising company – were designated for providing "material support to the narcotics trafficking activities of the [Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion]."

Her father, El Mencho, is the head of that cartel, according to the Department of Justice.

The U.S. government is currently offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho, one of the largest rewards ever offered.

The DOJ describes Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion as one of the most powerful drug cartels in the world due to its "disciplined command and control, sophisticated money laundering techniques, efficient drug transportation routes, and extreme violence."