Mexican Envoy Visits Caracas as U.S. Weighs Sanctions Relief

(Bloomberg) -- A senior diplomat from Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Efrain Guadarrama, met with Venezuelan government and opposition representatives in Caracas this week amid signs that the U.S. is willing to negotiate a loosening of sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Guadarrama, who’s close to Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, met with National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, an ally of Maduro, and representatives from the opposition, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. He left on Tuesday afternoon after spending two days in the country, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

“Efrain Guadarrama is a good friend of Venezuela,” said Rodriguez when asked about the visit during a press conference this afternoon in Caracas. “He came for diplomatic meetings.”

Guadarrama leads an agency working on Mexico’s cooperation with governments in the region. Last year, the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hosted multiple meetings in Mexico City between Venezuelan officials and the opposition to try to break a multi-year political impasse in the South American nation. Talks were suspended in October after the extradition of a close ally of Maduro to the U.S.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the visit but didn’t provide any details. The trip was mainly informative and with the intention to gather first hand details of the rare meeting between Maduro’s administration and senior U.S. State Department officials earlier this month, two of the people said.

Read More: Sullivan Says Venezuela Sanctions Relief Needs ‘Concrete Steps’

Story continues

Rodriguez called for new meetings with representatives from all sectors of the Venezuelan opposition to “reformat” the dialogue process and make it more “inclusive.” These will include Gerardo Blyde, head of the opposition delegation that attended the talks in Mexico.

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry didn’t reply to a request for comment.

(Updates with comments from National Assembly President in the third paragraph and from Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.