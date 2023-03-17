Mexican finance minister says "satisfied" with Citibanamex sale

FILE PHOTO: Citibanamex bank branch in Mexico City
Reuters
·1 min read

MERIDA, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's government is "satisfied" with the sale process of Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Citibanamex, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Friday, adding that the bank is now in the due diligence process with potential buyers.

Speaking at an annual banking conference in the southern city of Merida, the minister added that he had not heard any news that either of the two remaining bidders had dropped out of the race for Citibanamex.

Billionaire German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico and the head of Mexico's Mifel bank Daniel Becker are the last two bidders for the bank.

"We have not been aware that either of the two have left (the process)," the finance minister said.

Citigroup announced in January 2022 it would exit Citibanamex, ending its 20-year retail presence in Mexico that was the last of its overseas consumer businesses.

Reuters had previously reported that Grupo Mexico had emerged as the front-runner to buy the consumer banking unit over rival bidder Becker, having secured a $5 billion debt package for its proposed, citing sources.

In February, Citigroup's Chief Executive Jane Fraser met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador amid the bank's attempt to finalize the sale of its local unit.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

Recommended Stories

  • Fmr Home Depot CEO reveals his thoughts on banking crisis

    In a conversation with Yahoo! Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi, former Chrysler (STLA) and Home Depot (HD) CEO Bob Nardelli says the only thing certain about the challenges facing today's business community is how uncertain they are. During 2008, as then-CEO of Chrysler, Nardelli says he was "singularly focused on the banking situation." Today, banking chaos is no longer the only issue CEOs must navigate. Instead, the bedlam "just adds another level of complexity" to a host of other hurdles. What challenges are those? Nardelli mentions supply chain woes and an excess demand for labor, along with the ever-present threat of inflation. That being said, the outlook for inflation has improved, based on data out this week. But a strong majority of economists still expect a 25bps interest rate hike from the Fed next week. "The breadth of constituents that a CEO and a company has to try and satisfy," Nardelli says, "is as broad and as deep as I've ever seen it." And therein lies the challenge. "When you try to satisfy everyone, you end up satisfying no one." Even more troublesome is how sudden these issues have sprouted. With the example of the SVB collapse, Nardelli points out, "who went to bed Thursday night thinking that their deposits were going to be frozen on Friday?" Businesses today must deal with "the certainty of uncertainty." Looking closer at SVB, Nardelli says "there seemed to be some potential inequity" with some investors that were "aware to pull out $42 billion on Thursday," while others "couldn't make payroll because their accounts were frozen." Key Video Moments: 00:00:34 -- What a CEO has to manage today is "broad and deep" 00:01:02 -- When you try to satisfy everyone, you end up satisfying no one. 00:01:31 -- We're dealing with a "certainty of uncertainty" 00:01:46 -- How did certain investors know to pull out their money from SVB? For more of our conversation with Bob Nardelli, click here.

  • First Republic Bank receives $30 billion in deposits from big banks

    Eleven banks deposit a combined $30 billion into First Republic Bank in a move to stabilize the regional bank amid financial system woes.

  • Swiss lawmakers tell Credit Suisse to clean up its act, seek to ringfence crisis

    Swiss lawmakers on Friday vowed to bring those responsible for Credit Suisse's problems to account and urged it to clean up its act after years of scandals, as they sought to contain the crisis and limit any reputational damage to the country. Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second largest lender, clinched an emergency central bank loan early on Thursday of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity after its shares fell 24% on Wednesday, when its largest investor said it could not offer any more financial assistance. Among those who did comment, politicians from across Swiss ruling parties backed the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) move to provide liquidity, but put Credit Suisse managers under the spotlight for the scandals and losses that led to a crisis of confidence.

  • After homes flood in Tulare County, decision to pave over creek for new houses draws blame

    As residents salvage what they can from flooded homes in Woodlake, some point to a new housing development that replaced orchards and a creek bed, possibly compromising drainage.

  • UAW presidential challenger claims lead as rival campaign files protest

    Union challenger Shawn Fain is narrowly leading United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry in a runoff election as Curry's campaign said it had filed a protest. Earlier this month, a court-appointed monitor said Fain received 69,118 votes and Curry has 68,473 votes – a difference of 645 votes - but with 1,608 unresolved challenged ballots.

  • Mortgage rates slide following bank turmoil

    The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.60% this week, down from 6.73% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.57

    Walmart Inc. ( NYSE:WMT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on...

  • American Airlines loses fight over Delta airport slots

    American Airlines, which gave up rights to two airport slots to Delta Air Lines' in 2013, on Thursday lost a court appeal to have the European Union cancel them for lack of use. American gave up the takeoff and landing rights at Heathrow and Philadelphia airports to get antitrust approval for its merger with US Airway. The European Commission picked Delta to take up the slots.

  • These Credit Suisse Bonds Signal the Bank’s $54 Billion Lifeline May Not Be Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- A category of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds is warning that a liquidity lifeline from Switzerland’s central bank may not be enough to stabilize the embattled lender.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpBanks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop LiquidityThe bank’s ho

  • J.P. Morgan Recruits Advisors With $1.1 Billion in Assets

    J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase hired three advisors who collectively managed more than $1.1 billion in assets at UBS and Goldman Sachs. In the larger of two moves, the Fernandez Cabrera Group joined J.P. Morgan in Miami. The team includes advisors J.C. Cabrera and Pedro Fernandez as well as business management specialist Charlene Meizoso.

  • Charles Schwab calls itself a ‘safe port in a storm’ as it took in billions in new assets the past week

    Charles Schwab looked to reassure investors amid the crisis of investor confidence in bank stocks, saying it remained a 'safe port in a storm.'

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Here's What 1 of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now

    Made famous by her love of innovation, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is naturally a fan of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Every month a team of Ark analysts explore statistics on the Bitcoin blockchain and other economic trends in an effort to gauge Bitcoin's overall position in the market and where it might be headed. It was full of valuable information for investors and highlighted why Bitcoin will likely remain at the top of the cryptocurrency asset class for years to come.

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • Asian American small business owners document terrifying weekend after their bank collapsed

    Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, co-founders of Asian flavor kit company Omsom, recently took to social media to document their experience during Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) overnight collapse. In their post on Instagram, the co-founders shared that they held all their capital in SVB, which just days ago was one of the biggest banks for startups in the country. When the bank collapsed Friday following a run on deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) placed it under control and froze its assets.

  • What it costs to open 12 of the biggest fast-food chains in the US, including Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, and Taco Bell

    Costs range between $219,000 and $2.9 million to open a Chick-fil-A franchise, but the typical Chick-fil-A franchise can exceed $8 million in sales.

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry hints the stock market could bottom within weeks - if this banking fiasco plays out like a previous one

    Burry, who called the mid-2000s housing crash that sparked the financial crisis, compared the current banking fiasco to the "1907 Bankers' Panic."