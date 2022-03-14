'New Mexican,' FOG sue city of Rio Rancho to enforce police records request

Mar. 14—The Santa Fe New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government have joined in a lawsuit against the city of Rio Rancho seeking release of public records pertaining to the December shooting death of a Santa Fe Police officer's toddler.

Initial incident reports and 911 calls are routinely released as public records in cases that don't involve police officers.

The city of Rio Rancho has declined to produce the records in response to an Inspection of Public Records Act request from The New Mexican, the foundation and others, citing state Children's Code protections usually used to prevent the release of information by the state Children, Youth and Families Department in abuse, neglect and delinquency cases.

"The asserted justification for wholesale denial of the records requests at issue here was plainly erroneous as a matter of law," the plaintiff's attorney Charles K. Purcell wrote in the complaint Monday in state District Court in Sandoval County.

"Should it go uncorrected by a court in this widely publicized case, it threatens to curtain from public view vast swaths of previously public information at the intersection of public safety and child welfare," the complaint says. "The upshot would be to render invisible many important activities of law-enforcement agencies and child-protective services alike, and to undermine the accountability of public servants charged with investigating suspected violations of New Mexico's criminal statutes and safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens."

The city of Rio Rancho's insistence of maintaining blanket confidentially in the case — ostensibly for the purpose of protecting the private interest of children — seems primarily designed to protect a public-safety officer from scrutiny," the complaint says.

"We believe the city of Rio Rancho has been incorrect in its interpretation of the law and cannot simply pick and choose when and how it will follow it," New Mexican editor Phill Casaus said Monday.

The records in dispute pertain to an incident in which the 2-year-old son of a Santa Fe Police Department officer died of a gunshot wound Dec. 8 in the officer's Rio Rancho home.

The New Mexican began looking into the matter, asking the Rio Rancho Police Department about the incident in an email.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Joel Holt confirmed officers had responded to the home of a Santa Fe Police officer and discovered 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon with a gunshot wound, but said he could provide no further details.

The New Mexican learned from a search warrant affidavit the child's mother, Courtney Harmon, made a frantic phone call to 911 dispatchers Dec. 8 saying her son was critically injured after having fallen off a chair. Santa Fe police Officer Jonathan Harmon, 28, the child's father, tried to revive him by performing CPR, according to the affidavit.

Investigators who responded to the call found a shell casing in the Rio Rancho home and an empty handgun holster on a table. Courtney Harmon told investigators the firearm had been placed in a kitchen cabinet, the affidavit said. Investigators seized several guns and ammunition under a search warrant issued in the days after the toddler's death.

The city of Rio Rancho's public information officer Daniel Valenzuela — also named as a defendant in the lawsuit — denied the newspaper's request for reports and recording pertaining to the incident citing the New Mexico Children's Code.

Asked to clarify the city's reason for refusing to produce the records, Rio Rancho City Attorney Greg Lauer said in an email the code states that "matters referred to Children, Youth and Families Department are confidential and "broadcasters or other media types" are not among persons who have lawful access" to such records.

Foundation for Open Government Executive Director Shannon Kunkel wrote a letter to the city in January urging officials to reconsider the position, noting that while the Children's Code does protect a wide range of information from being disclosed by CFYD, those protections did not extend to original records of entry, such as 911 records and police reports generated by other agencies, the complaint says.

Kunkel added the city's position was contrary to "a long-standing legal inerpretation by both CYFD and various records custodians."