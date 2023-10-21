Mexican gang member gets 25-year sentence in federal court in Athens

A Georgia prisoner was recently sentenced to 25 years and 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges that accused him of dealing more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Judge Ashley Royal imposed the sentence on Oct. 16 in Athens on David “Toro” Zavala, 30, who is from Mexico.

Zavala was directing the drug distribution while serving a sentence in a Georgia prison for armed robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal agents reported that Zavala is a member of the Surenos 13 gang, a prison and street gang affiliated with the Mexican Mafia. Many of its members have tattoos showing the number 13 or X3.

“David Zavala was relentless in his efforts to direct a dangerous methamphetamine distribution network from between bars,” Middle District U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement released with the sentence.

Federal agents reported they began investigating Zavala in 2016 after a man was arrested in Oglethorpe County for having a car stolen in McAllen, Texas. The agents recovered communications between this man and Zavala showing where Zavala was directing him to take meth to various locations.

Zavala assisted in linking the Mexican cartel to customers and those involved in distributing the drug, according to federal proseuctors.

