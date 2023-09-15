Mexican Independence Day celebrations kick off in Chicago
Street closures are not planned but could be put in place if downtown Mexican Independence Day celebrations get out of hand this weekend.
Street closures are not planned but could be put in place if downtown Mexican Independence Day celebrations get out of hand this weekend.
Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican-born women's champion in UFC history, will defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
Over 34,000 Amazon shoppers swear by its portability and power.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
The U.S. Air Force denied a recent request from Varda Space Industries to land its capsule at a Utah training area, pushing back the startup's plans to show off the fruits of its in-space manufacturing, TechCrunch has learned. The company is also still awaiting a reentry license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a USAF spokesperson said. Varda originally planned to bring back a capsule containing crystals of ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV, in mid-July.
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Welker becomes its 13th moderator and the first Black journalist to take the helm, as well as the second woman in the chair.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
Apple is prepping a software update to address alleged radiation concerns regarding the three-year-old iPhone 12s after French regulators released a statement alleging that the phone exceeds proper radiation levels. France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) went as far as to suggest that Apple should stop selling the phones.
In this overview for first-time founders, Benjamin Döpfner (founder and CEO of Vesto) explains how to develop a treasury management strategy that optimizes operating and strategic cash reserves. Everyone wants to be the hero who saves the day, but it’s hard to hit a home run in B2B sales.
Fans are wondering if the traditional way of concerts needs to be reevaluated, including their start times.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Kutcher and Kunis praised Masterson as a "role model" and "tremendous positive influence." It didn't sit well with the public.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's a list of the best iPhone accessories you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
These are the best gaming mice you can buy, regardless of how much you can spend or what PC games you like to play.
Meta on Friday disputed a media report that claimed the social giant was exploring bringing ads to the popular messaging app WhatsApp. Financial Times earlier reported that some teams at Meta had evaluated whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp home screen. In a statement, WhatsApp said it was neither testing nor working on it, nor did it have any plans around it.
Djokovic copied his American opponent's phone gesture after beating him in the US Open.
Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Eminem, Mariah Carey and more made the show a must watch.