Mexican journalists organize nationwide protests after colleague's death





Mexican journalists organized nationwide protests after the death of a journalist over the weekend that highlighted the continuing dangerous situation reporters face in Mexico.

The protests began on Tuesday in 28 towns and cities after journalists in the country voted to start protesting in-person and online for their safety, Reuters reported.

"It is matter of urgency that state and federal authorities prevent attacks, protect journalists when they are victims, and investigate crimes committed against the press with due diligence," Article 19, an advocacy group, wrote in a statement.

The protests follow the murder on Sunday of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, who previously pleaded with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for protection.

She was found dead in a car outside of her home from one gunshot. Her killing came days after news photographer Margarito Martínez was shot and killed in his home.

In the 2021 World Press Freedom index produced by Reporters Without Borders, Mexico was ranked 143 out of 180 countries.

Around 145 journalists were killed between 2000 and 2021, according to Article 19.

Lopez Obrador has said López's murder would be investigated to "clear up this crime to prevent further murders of journalists," according to Reuters. However, some say the president has failed on earlier promises to protect reporters.