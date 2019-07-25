Mexican man awaiting deportation dies in ICE custody in Georgia

44-year-old Mexican man Pedro Arriago-Santoya died Wednesday while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Georgia, the agency said.

Pedro Arriago-Santoya was awaiting deportation at the Stewart Detention Facility in Lumpkin prior to his death at an area hospital, making him the seventh migrant to die in ICE custody since October.

Medical staff at a hospital in Columbus determined the man's preliminary cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest, followed by multi-organ system failure; endocarditis, an infection in the heart's inner lining; dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease; and respiratory failure, ICE said in a statement.

In custody since April, Arriago-Santoya told immigration authorities he felt stomach pain on July 20, leading a nurse practitioner to send him via ambulance to a hospital in Cuthbert. Medical staff suspected he had gall bladder disease, ICE said, and, the next day, sent him to the hospital where he died for surgery consultation.

Arriago-Santoya went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was moved to intensive care, where he was comatose and on a ventilator. Arriago-Santoya went into cardiac arrest again on Wednesday, but ICE said CPR did not work that time. He was pronounced dead at about 3:10 p.m.

None of his relatives have been identified, ICE said. Immigration authorities detained him on April 24 after local law enforcement released him for public drunkenness and probation violations from a May 2015 disorderly conduct conviction, ICE said. A federal judge ordered his deportation on June 6.

"ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases," the agency said. "Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a small fraction of the rate of the U.S. detained population as a whole."

