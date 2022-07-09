Mexican man charged with harboring undocumented migrants in Brownsville home

Jul. 8—A 55-year-old Mexican National remains jailed following his arrest on an immigrant harboring charge, authorities said.

Juan Ventura-Ventura is accused of stashing 19 undocumented immigrants at a Brownsville home, a federal criminal complaint reads.

Ventura-Ventura appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered he be held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for July 13.

According to a July 6, 2022, federal criminal complaint, U.S. Border Patrol agents, in conjunction with Cameron County Pct. 2 Constables, were conducting a "static surveillance at a residence located in Brownsville," as part of Operation Eagle Claw.

The agents spotted a Chevrolet Impala leaving the residence and started to follow the car where it stopped for about 10 minutes at a residence located at 26th and Ruiz Street in Brownsville, the federal criminal complaint reads.

As the vehicle was leaving the home, Cameron County Constables made a traffic stop on it for an "obstructive view through windshield violation," according to the federal criminal complaint. Border Patrol agents approached the vehicle and identified themselves.

Ventura-Ventura was driving the Impala and in the rear seat was a passenger identified as Justino SanJuan-Castro, officials said. The federal criminal complaint states the agents conducted immigration inspections on both men and it was determined that they were undocumented immigrants and did not have permission to be in the United States.

According to the federal criminal complaint, when the agents asked Ventura-Ventura if he had other undocumented immigrants at the residence, he "stated he did." Ventura-Ventura gave the agents permission to search the home where they found 18 undocumented immigrants inside, authorities said.

Eight were citizens of Mexico, six were citizens of El Salvador, two were citizens of Honduras and two others were citizens of Guatemala. According to the federal criminal complaint, all 18 said they had no legal documents to be or remain in the United States. All were arrested and transported to the Fort Brown Border Patrol station.

According to the federal criminal complaint Ventura-Ventura said he was transporting and harboring the undocumented immigrant for monetary gain.